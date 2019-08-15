Adtalem Medical Schools Increase Clinical Partnership with Mount Sinai Hospital

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helping to address the nation’s physician shortage, Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) medical schools, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM), have expanded a clinical partnership agreement with Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago.

“Mount Sinai Hospital is delighted to have this opportunity to provide clinical rotations for more RUSM students and to serve as a clinical site for AUC students. We greatly value our partnership with both of these excellent schools and with Adtalem Global Education,” said Mira Iliescu, M.D., chief medical officer for Sinai Health System and chairman of the Department of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital.

As the United States faces an expected shortage of 120,000 physicians by 2030, primary care is set to be the hardest hit area, falling 50,000 physicians short of the projected need. Together the schools are helping to address the dire workforce shortfall, as nearly 60 percent of AUC and RUSM graduates practice in primary care compared with 35 percent of U.S. medical school graduates.

“As part of our commitment to providing the highest quality medical education, AUC is proud to once again bring its medical students to such a renowned teaching hospital as Mount Sinai in Chicago,” said Heidi Chumley, M.D., executive dean of AUC.

“Mount Sinai is a valued partner in our efforts to champion a diverse and collaborative learning environment for RUSM students and we are pleased to expand our partnership,” said William F. Owen, Jr., M.D., FACP, dean and chancellor of RUSM.

In addition to Mount Sinai, AUC and RUSM have clinical programs with teaching hospitals across the nation to ensure students receive hands-on training at some of the best hospitals in the United States.

About American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. AUC’s mission is to train tomorrow’s physicians, whose service to their communities and their patients is enhanced by international learning experiences, a diverse learning community, and an emphasis on social accountability and engagement. Founded in 1978, AUC has more than 6,500 graduates, many of whom work in primary care or underserved areas. Dedicated to developing physicians with a lifelong commitment to patient-centered care, AUC embraces collaboration, inclusion and community service. With a campus in Sint Maarten, affiliated teaching hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom, and internationally recognized faculty, AUC has a diverse medical education program for today’s globally minded physician. For more information visit aucmed.edu, follow AUC on Twitter (@aucmed), Instagram (@aucmed_edu) and Facebook (@aucmed).

About Ross University School of Medicine

Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. Founded in 1978 and located in Barbados, RUSM has more than 14,000 alumni and is committed to educating a diverse group of skilled physicians. RUSM is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). For more information, please visit medical.rossu.edu and follow RUSM on Twitter (@RossMedSchool), Instagram (@rossmedschool) and Facebook (@RossMedSchool).

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

About Mount Sinai Hospital

Mount Sinai Hospital, a member of Sinai Health System, is a 319 licensed acute care bed hospital providing a wide array of quality medical, surgical, behavioral health, therapeutic and diagnostic services. Mount Sinai is one of five Level 1 Adult Trauma Centers in the City of Chicago and provides care to over 42,000 emergency Department patients each year. Mount Sinai provides comprehensive mother-baby services and maternal fetal medicine and is a Level IIII Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Mount Sinai is an Accredited Chest Pain Center and a Primary Stroke Center. A teaching hospital for the Chicago area, Mount Sinai trains more than 700 aspiring health care professionals annually through undergraduate, graduate, residence and fellowship programs. Sinai Health System can be followed at our website at www.sinai.org; on Twitter at @SinaiChicago; on Instagram @SinaiChicago; and on LinkedIn @Sinai Health System.