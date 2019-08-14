KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CIM Trust 2019-J1 (CIM 2019-J1)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns ratings to sixty-five classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from CIM Trust 2019-J1 (CIM 2019-J1), a prime RMBS transaction. CIM 2019-J1 contains both prime jumbo (89.3%) and high-balance conforming (10.7%) collateral to borrowers with prime attributes.

The CIM 2019-J1 mortgage pool is composed of 414 first-lien mortgage loans with an aggregate principal balance of $306,611,427 as of the cut-off date. The underlying collateral consists entirely of fully-amortizing, fixed-rate mortgages. The pool is characterized by substantial borrower equity in each mortgaged property, as evidenced by the WA original LTV of 66.2% and WA original CLTV of 66.4%. The weighted average original credit score is 765, which is within the prime mortgage range.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

