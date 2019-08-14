Sunnova and PetersenDean Partner to Deliver Integrated Solar Solutions to California Homebuilders

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential solar and battery storage service providers, today announced a new strategic partnership with PetersenDean Roofing & Solar, one of the largest full-service, privately-held roofing and solar companies in the United States.

Working together, Sunnova and PetersenDean will deliver Sunnova’s solar and storage services to homebuilders across California.

California continues to lead the nation in residential solar and is expected to grow significantly because of the California Energy Commission solar mandates. This far-reaching energy policy was adopted last year and requires solar photovoltaic (PV) electric systems to be installed on virtually every new residential dwelling built in the state. It will apply to all houses, condos and apartment buildings up to three stories that secure building permits after January 1, 2020.

“This innovative partnership will enable homebuilders to affordably and easily meet the new California solar requirements with an integrated solution,” said John Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova. “We chose PetersenDean because we want a strategic partner with the labor force and experience in both roofing and solar to execute the volume and demand we expect from the mandates. PetersenDean will be a valuable partner for Sunnova, creating a seamless customer experience, from sales to solar installation.”

“We are a roofing and solar contractor with a large labor force so we can provide turnkey solutions for builders, who in turn can provide more options to their buyers. Through our partnership with Sunnova, we can now offer home builders expanded product offerings that include leases or power purchase agreements,” said Mark Vogel, President and Chief Operating Officer at PetersenDean Roofing & Solar, builder division. “This will give the home builders we work with the flexibility they need to meet their buyers’ needs, which will be extremely important, especially in California which is getting ready for the mandates.”

