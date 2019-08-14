Financial Services Technology Firm, KBS Analytics, Selects William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, an independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, has been selected by technology firm KBS Analytics for public relations services. Headquartered in Roanoke, Va., the firm was founded by Kim Snyder, CEO and founder of KBS Results, a highly specialized management consulting firm comprised of veteran community bankers. Snyder created KBS Analytics to help financial institutions better compete by leveraging internal data insights to solve complex business challenges.

WMA will help KBS Analytics build momentum for and launch KlariVis, a unique and proprietary software package that provides critical, actionable insights for data-driven, strategic decisions across the financial institution. KlariVis is an interactive, cloud-based data analytics platform that streamlines data in a clear and easy to understand way. It compiles, aggregates and showcases previously siloed and disparate data in one place with unparalleled ease to allow for more timely strategic and profitable business decisions.

“As veteran community bank executives, we know first-hand the information financial institution leaders need to make timely decisions that drive revenue, manage risks, and streamline operations. We also know that institutions have difficulty accessing that information, making it impossible to act on. We developed KlariVis to enable all banks to access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. This can change an organization from the inside out, in the very best of ways,” said Kim Snyder, CEO, KBS Analytics and KBS Results. “As we prepare to launch KlariVis, we recognized it was necessary to partner with a public relations firm like William Mills that understands the complexities of the banking industry.”

“KBS Analytics is showing them how to turn the large amounts of data into actionable insights which can be used to drive decisions and to more readily see how the organization, branch networks and people are performing,” said Scott Mills, president, William Mills Agency.

About KBS Analytics

Comprised of former community bank executives, KBS Analytics is a fintech company created to develop KlariVis, the premier data analytics solution for financial institutions. KlariVis was built as a scalable, leading edge, data analytics solution that provides financial institutions with improved insight into the factors that drive loan, deposit and revenue growth. KBS Analytics was founded by Kim Snyder, CEO and founder of KBS Results, a highly specialized management consulting firm focused on the financial services industry. KBS Results’ core competencies include strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, enterprise risk management, system and core conversions, financial performance and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.klarivis.com and www.kbsresults.com.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is a public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology, insurance, healthcare and retail technology industries. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly-traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.