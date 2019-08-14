Auction Solutions Brings 30+ Years of Family Fun to Auction Live on Proxibid

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proxibid, the most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued items, has been selected by Auction Solutions as the exclusive provider of online bidding when the contents of Family Fun Center go up for bid later this month. The auction, slated for Friday, August 30, will include a vast selection of video games, commercial kitchen equipment, and furniture, which is being liquidated to satisfy the debts of the business. Interested bidders can view the auction catalog and place prebids now by visiting www.proxibid.com/auctionsolutions.

Family Fun Center was opened in 1982 and offered families in the Omaha metro area a complete video arcade as well as laser tag, paintball games, and mini golf. The changing landscape of the gaming industry, combined with outside factors, led the business to close its doors earlier this year, after nearly 40 years. Now, the contents of the business are up for bid.

Whether purchasing a video arcade game for your home or outfitting your own family entertainment business, you’ll find a variety of inventory available for purchase in this auction. Featured items in this auction include:

Lot 116: Tron Arcade Game with original coin mechanism

Lot 120: Sega NASCAR Arcade Racing Game

Lot 128: Mario Kart Arcade GP

Lot 164: Skee Ball Too Arcade Game with Intercard Reader

Lot 500: Hatco Pizza Warmer

“Family Fun Center has been a cornerstone of family entertainment in the Omaha metro for almost 40 years,” said Shayne Fili, President and Owner of Auction Solutions, Inc. “Now, through this auction, we are able to help others capture memories and outfit their own businesses with the great inventory up for bid. And, our partnership with Proxibid ensures buyers anywhere in the world can participate live, even if they cannot join us onsite.”

Online bidders can rest assured their transactions are secure when they bid live on Proxibid. Proxibid offers the industry’s most comprehensive risk management system, designed specifically to manage high dollar transactions like the commercial kitchen equipment and arcade games available in this auction. Proxibid’s robust online bidding platform is powered by enterprise-class technology and infrastructure trusted by the world’s largest auction companies, and boasts a 99.9+ percent uptime, making it the safest place to buy highly valued items.

For more information about this auction, please visit www.proxibid.com/auctionsolutions.

Proxibid Social

Visit us online at www.proxibid.com

“Like” us on Facebook www.facebook.com/proxibid

Follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/proxibid

Follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/proxibid

About Proxibid

Proxibid is the most trusted platform for connecting buyers and sellers of highly valued items. Since 2001, more than $45 billion in inventory has passed through Proxibid’s platform via live and timed auctions and buy now | make offer transactions. Proxibid’s Marketplace supports 16 categories including heavy equipment; industrial machinery; real estate; fine art; antiques and collectibles, and more.

Proxibid’s Powered By solution enables sellers to integrate Proxibid’s marketplace technology into their websites, offering custom development and more to bring ecommerce solutions to companies across the globe.

Founded in 2001, Proxibid is headquartered in Omaha, NE with offices in London. For more information about Proxibid, please visit www.proxibid.com.

About Auction Solutions, Inc.

Auction Solutions, Inc. is an Omaha based auction and realty company. The company was founded in 1999 and is led by CEO and President Shayne Fili. Shayne Fili and Mark Beacom are the principal auctioneers for the company, which conducts 200+ live and online auctions each year. Auction Solutions facilitates auctions of all types in a five-state region. The company has conducted many area landmark auctions from Mister C’s Steak House and Rosenblatt Stadium to Brix Wine Bistro and many others. For more information about Auction Solutions, please visit www.auctionsolutionsinc.com.