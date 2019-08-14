FPT, RWE To Prolong Successful Strategic Partnership

Following five years of partnership, FPT and RWE has prolonged our service agreement for digital services and solutions until 2024! (Graphic: Business Wire)

HANOI, Vietnam & BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT Corporation (FPT), a Southeast Asia’s leading IT services provider, has prolonged a service agreement with RWE AG (RWE) for the delivery of digital technology services and solutions. The agreement lasts until end of the year 2024.

According to the agreement, from 2019 to 2024, FPT will be providing emerging technology solutions in areas such as Internet of Things (IoT), mobile solutions and Robotics Process Automation (RPA). According to the agreement, FPT will also provide consulting and development services in Test Automation, ABAP development, SAP consulting, and SAP Application maintenance.

The prolonged cooperation from 2019 to 2024 with RWE reinforces FPT’s role as a trusted strategic partner with intensive domain knowledge and 15-year experience in utilities industry. FPT Germany’s CEO Le Hong Hai affirmed: “Expanding the partnership with RWE – a European leading firm with highly strict demands - does recognize our technology capabilities and continuous endeavor in the past five years. FPT looks forward to a new phase of cooperation where we help them remain a key player of the energy markets in Europe by accelerating the adoption of digital transformation.”

Prior to this, FPT has provided long-term comprehensive IT services to RWE AG, mainly in the area of SAP solutions. The relationship between two companies began with the merger of FPT and RWE IT Slovakia - a subsidiary of RWE AG – in 2014.

About FPT

FPT Corporation is the global leading technology and IT services group headquartered in Vietnam with nearly US$2 billion in revenue and 33,000 employees. FPT is a pioneer in digital transformation and delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Enterprise Mobility, Cloud, AR/VR, Embedded Systems, Managed services, Testing, Platform modernization, Business Applications, Application Services, BPO, and more. FPT has served over 600 customers worldwide, 100 of which are Fortune 500 companies in the industries of Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Communications, Media and Services, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Public sector, Technology and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com.

About RWE

RWE AG, with its headquarters in Essen, Germany, has three operating divisions: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power based on gas, coal, hydro and biomass, and Supply & Trading. The company plays a major role in power system operations and security of supply across Europe. Its fourth pillar of business is a majority stake in innogy SE, one of the continent’s leading energy companies. In March 2018, RWE announced that it will transfer this equity holding to E.ON as part of an asset swap. In exchange, RWE will receive the renewable energy activities of innogy and E.ON as well as further assets. The transaction is expected to be executed by the end of 2019. This will turn RWE into a leading supplier of renewable energy in Europe, with a total of over 20,000 employees.