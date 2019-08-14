NICE Awarded Ten Year Contract Valued Up to $137 Million to Modernize Federal Aviation Authority’s Incident Debriefing Solutions in Over 770 Sites Globally

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Every day the FAA’s Air Traffic Organization provides service to more than 44,000 flights and 2.7 million airline passengers across more than 29 million square miles of airspace. To support its mission critical debriefing, incident handling and continuous improvement NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has chosen NICE to support the rapidly evolving air traffic control requirements, awarding it a ten year contract with a potential value of up to $137 million.

“Millions of flyers rely upon the FAA daily to ensure their safety,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. “In mission critical times of need, the FAA needs to be best positioned to act fast and respond smartly. We at NICE recognize the need of this important work and are ready to support the FAA as it improves incident related debriefing and investigations. We look forward to continuing our years of service in supporting the FAA.”

About the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulates and oversees all aspects of civil aviation in the United States. An agency of the United States Department of Transportation, the FAA is the element of the U.S. Government with primary responsibility for the safety of General Aviation (GA). The FAA was originally designated as the Federal Aviation Agency when established by the Federal Aviation Act of 1958. The present name was adopted in 1967 when the FAA became a component of the Department of Transportation. For more information, visit http://www.faa.gov/.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

