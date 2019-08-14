San Jose Earthquakes Tap 8x8 to Improve Communications On and Off the Field

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform, today announced the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer have chosen 8x8 as their official cloud communications and contact center partner for their communications needs. In addition, 8x8 has signed a multi-year sponsorship of the Earthquakes. The Quakes host 20 home soccer matches each season, many of which are featured on national TV, ensuring exposure that will broaden 8x8’s awareness and name recognition in Silicon Valley and beyond.

The Earthquakes will use 8x8 X Series in their front and back office operations, including their call center. 8x8 solutions connect individuals and work groups so they can collaborate faster and work smarter, and include HD audio and video conferencing, one-on-one and group chats, business SMS and texting, mobile and desktop apps, CRM integrations and more.

“San Jose is fortunate to be home to world-class soccer, and we’re pleased to become a partner of the Earthquakes both on and off the field,” said Vik Verma, CEO of 8x8. “To provide the Earthquakes organization with a cloud communications solution that increases staff productivity and improves collaboration with colleagues, outside vendors and fans is a win-win for everyone.”

As part of 8x8’s sponsorship of the organization, the company will receive multiple signage opportunities on the field level and throughout the stadium, and is the sponsor of the Earthquakes’ instant replay feature during games. 8x8 will also sponsor a series of videos that profile player and team activities, with a focus on how 8x8 technology enables the team to seamlessly conduct business, such as the draft, as well as easily connects players with their families on birthdays, holidays and throughout the season. These videos will be shared and amplified on social media.

“8x8 is not only a leading global provider of cloud communications but a long-standing Silicon Valley-based corporation, and we welcome them to the Earthquakes family,” said Jessica Smith, Vice President of Sponsorship at the San Jose Earthquakes. “We look forward to using 8x8’s solution for our critical communications functions, ensuring we deliver exceptional experiences for our employees and fans.”

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.