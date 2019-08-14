University of North Carolina System Selects Cornerstone to Empower Employees to Learn, Grow and Prepare for the Future

SANTA MONICA, Calif. & CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning, talent management and talent experience software, today announced that the University of North Carolina (UNC) System has selected Cornerstone to enable its 47,000 employees with the tools and culture needed to continuously develop new skills, become more engaged at work and recruit employees who are the best fit for their organization.

The UNC System is a multi-campus university headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, that serves nearly 225,000 students with world-class teaching, research and scholarship. Its system includes 16 universities, as well as the NC School of Science & Mathematics, the country’s first public, residential high school for gifted students. As the oldest public university in the nation, UNC System traces its roots to the state’s 1776 constitution, which held that “All useful Learning shall be duly encouraged and promoted in one or more Universities.”

UNC System’s commitment to developing its students is matched by its commitment to enabling lifelong learning and development for its employees. This edict aligns with Cornerstone’s mission to encourage continuous learning beyond degree completion and to do it in a way that improves employee experience, ultimately increasing employee engagement at work. UNC System joins a growing list of higher education institutions, including Boston College and the University of Tennessee, that are proactively investing in the development, experience and engagement of their workforce by partnering with Cornerstone.

Through the integration of Cornerstone, UNC System will improve its ability to attract, develop, engage and retain employees as the organization reaches its strategic goals. After the pilot programs with the UNC System Office, UNC Charlotte, Fayetteville State University and UNC Asheville, the program will be scaling to reach all universities across the system. With Cornerstone’s holistic approach to talent management, UNC System will be able to:

Increase employee skill development and engagement: With the Cornerstone Learning suite, UNC System will be improving its ability to motivate and develop its engaged workforce by offering a personalized learning experience to inspire a culture of continuous skill development.

With the Cornerstone Learning suite, UNC System will be improving its ability to motivate and develop its engaged workforce by offering a personalized learning experience to inspire a culture of continuous skill development. Attract the right talent: With the Cornerstone Recruiting suite, UNC System will improve the candidate experience with customized career sites to attract relevant job seekers and ultimately convert them into applicants. The simple application process allows both external and internal candidates to apply for positions, creating a holistic hiring process for identifying the best fit for a role.

With the Cornerstone Recruiting suite, UNC System will improve the candidate experience with customized career sites to attract relevant job seekers and ultimately convert them into applicants. The simple application process allows both external and internal candidates to apply for positions, creating a holistic hiring process for identifying the best fit for a role. Identify future leaders: The Cornerstone Performance suite will help streamline succession planning in a highly configurable, high-visualization environment in order to secure a well-prepared talent pipeline for key-role continuity. The workforce employed by UNC System will have access to development training in order to elevate roles.

The Cornerstone Performance suite will help streamline succession planning in a highly configurable, high-visualization environment in order to secure a well-prepared talent pipeline for key-role continuity. The workforce employed by UNC System will have access to development training in order to elevate roles. Integrate with existing workforce applications: With Cornerstone Edge, UNC System will have access to pre-built integrations and intuitive configuration tools, allowing for better access to its existing critical data, more efficient talent management and the ability to achieve agility system-wide.

For more information about Cornerstone’s talent management and talent experience software, please visit: www.cornerstoneondemand.com.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone was founded with a passion for empowering people through learning and a conviction that people should be your organization’s greatest competitive advantage. Cornerstone is a global human capital management leader with a core belief that companies thrive when they help their employees to realize their potential. Putting this belief into practice, Cornerstone offers solutions to help companies strategically manage and continuously develop their talent throughout the entire employee lifecycle. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, development-driven performance management, and holistic HR planning, Cornerstone’s human capital management platform is successfully used by more than 3,600 global clients of all sizes, spanning more than 40 million users across 190+ countries and 40+ languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.com.

About the University of North Carolina System

The University of North Carolina System is a multi-campus university dedicated to serving our state and its people through world-class teaching, research and scholarship, and outreach and service. The oldest public university in the nation, UNC traces its roots to the state’s 1776 constitution, which held that “All useful Learning shall be duly encouraged and promoted in one or more Universities.” Today, nearly 225,000 students are enrolled on 16 university campuses across the state and at the NC School of Science and Mathematics, the country’s first public, residential high school for gifted students. For more information, please visit https://www.northcarolina.edu/.

Cornerstone® and Cornerstone OnDemand® are registered trademarks of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.