Convoy Partners with TMS Provider BluJay to Bring Instant Market Rates and Guaranteed Coverage to Shippers Nationwide

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convoy, a nationwide digital freight network, today announced a partnership with BluJay Solutions, a leading supply chain software and service provider. This partnership provides shippers with direct access to Convoy’s instant market rates with guaranteed tender acceptance via BluJay’s Transportation Management dashboard. Convoy uses its real-time pricing models and nationwide network of tens of thousands of carriers to generate market-relevant prices. This direct integration has already rolled out with select customers, enabling them to quickly find reliable, affordable coverage from high-quality carriers.

Shippers use BluJay’s suite of world class supply chain software and services to better manage their organizations’ logistics. With this integration, Convoy extends the benefits of BluJay’s Transportation Management solution to provide guaranteed tender acceptance at the market rate for faster, less expensive coverage.

Chris Timmer, Chief Revenue Officer at BluJay Solutions, shares, “The partnership with Convoy is another example of BluJay Solutions expanding our massive transportation ecosystem through the leverage of technology, connectivity, and data. This partnership helps provide access to options for each of our shippers to strategically design their supply chains like never before.”

“As a company, Convoy is designed to find and solve challenges in today’s trucking industry and we’re proud that we’ve been able to address the pain points of BluJay shippers with this integration,” said Brooks McMahon, VP of Partnerships at Convoy. “Joint shippers can leverage our dynamic pricing technology to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency. We’re excited to make this new integration available today to any BluJay customer.”

Shippers interested in adding Convoy’s digital freight network to their BluJay Transportation Management application can contact their BluJay client services manager or Convoy account manager to get started today, with no IT resources required.

About Convoy:

Convoy is a nationwide digital freight network solving problems in the $800B trucking industry. We partner with the best trucking companies and shippers to move millions of truckloads, rethink freight fundamentals, and design innovative solutions that address supply chain inefficiencies. By continuing to raise the bar on tools, services, and insights available for shippers and carriers, we help businesses improve their transportation and create a more sustainable future. For more information visit: www.convoy.com

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions delivers supply chain software and services to the world’s most progressive retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, manufacturers, and logistics service providers. Transforming supply chain logistics with the BluJay Global Trade Network, we enable customers to unlock the power of more than 40,000 universally connected partners. With BluJay, companies can achieve greater trade velocity, transform their supply chain economics for disruptive advantage, and see beyond the horizon to optimise their future in the global economy. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter at @myblujay and LinkedIn.