Cloudious9 Releases Breakthrough in Vaporizer Technology, The Atomic9

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudious9, Inc., an innovator in cannabis consumption hardware and technology, is proud to announce the launch of the revolutionary dry herb vaporizer, the Atomic9.

At the heart of Atomic9 is a revolutionary and patent-pending “Dual Layer” heating technology that combines the vapor consistency of convection heating with the space and energy efficiency of conduction heating. It creates a hybrid heating process without the large battery and heating path requirement of a standard convection heating vaporizer, resulting in the smallest and most cost-effective convection heating vaporizer currently on the market. Combining it with a vapor cooling mouthpiece to minimize the length of the inhaling airpath while cooling the hot vapor, the Atomic9 creates a perfectly tempered and rich tasting vapor.

“The core design goal of Atomic9 was to push the boundaries of heating efficiency and in turn, reduce the cost and size, creating the smallest and most cost-effective convection heating dry herb vaporizer ever made,” said Richard Huang, CEO of Cloudious9, Inc. “Essentially, we were able to turn the negative aspects of a traditional vaporizer design into something that is immensely useful to reducing the cost and size, while producing rich consistent vapors.”

The Atomic9 features another patent-pending innovation, the Retractable Herb Loading Shovel. The Retractable Herb Loading Shovel allows users to easily scoop and load their desired amount of herb into the loading chamber without ever pinching the herb or dealing with the mess.

Cleaning is made easy by the addition of a Residue Cleaning Chamber, allowing for easy access and cleaning of all herbal residues fallen from the chamber, eliminating the need for a metal mesh cover that requires replacement and limits air flow.

“We really studied the portable dry herb vaporizers segment [of the market] and set out to resolve some of the biggest pain points,” Huang said. “We identified loading of the herbs and cleaning as two of the unaddressed pain points and really tackled it in our design. We wanted to create the best possible user experience to go with our revolutionary heating process to create the perfect dry herb vaporizer.”

Made from an aluminum alloy body, the Atomic9 was painstakingly designed as a sleek, portable dry herb vaporizer with user experience and vapor quality in mind.

The Atomic9 is priced at $59.99 retail, significantly undercutting current market prices of high-end vaporizers.

Atomic9 Features

Patent-pending “Dual Layer” heating technology

Rich, consistent convection quality vapors

Six adjustable temperatures ranging from 356℉ to 428℉

Patent-pending Retractable Herb Loading Shovel

Sleek, portable and pocket-sized design

Rapid Vapor Cooling Chamber that is removable and easy to clean

User-friendly interface

Residue Cleaning Chamber

Aluminum alloy body

Magnetic mouthpiece

Heats in 30 seconds at the lowest setting

To learn more about the Atomic9, please visit: https://www.Cloudious9.com

About Cloudious9, Inc.

Cloudious9 is devoted to creating new and better peripherals for cannabis consumption. We believe in boldly breaking the mold of both the old and the new, creating each product from scratch and ensuring consumers results they have never experienced. Cloudious9 is excited to continue building its ecosystem of innovative cannabis consumption products and technologies.

For more information, visit www.Cloudious9.com.