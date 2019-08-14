Titan Rock Exploration & Production Selects Quorum for Upstream Oil and Gas Solutions that Drive Growth

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quorum Software (Quorum), the leader in digital transformation for the oil and gas industry, today announced that Titan Rock Exploration & Production, LLC (“Titan Rock”), a private equity-backed upstream company based in Dallas, selected Quorum’s upstream oil and gas solutions to support its assets. To accommodate current operations and position the company for future growth, Titan Rock chose Quorum's cloud-based production allocations and reporting, SCADA monitoring and land management solutions, which scale with the needs of startup operators.

“ After extensively researching and trialing other software providers, we found that Quorum provides the right mix of functionality and industry expertise,” said Robert Martinez, CEO, Titan Rock. “ The software is packaged and priced to help us control overhead costs while providing exceptional vision into our day-to-day operations.”

Quorum’s upstream on demand oil and gas software is available in a SaaS delivery model, designed for growth-focused exploration and production (E&P) companies in need of cost-effective solutions that are simple to implement, easy to use and do not require extensive IT or capital resources. With a focus on organic and inorganic growth, Titan Rock needed quality production data to support field operations, financial reporting and optimize cash flow.

“ We used traditional software systems in the past that I knew would be too resource-intensive for a company of our size. Initially, we chose a simple, low-cost app to track production volumes but quickly learned that it didn’t have the functionality to scale with our business,” said Martinez.

“ There is a tremendous opportunity for small and midsized E&P companies to use software as a tool for growth. Our SaaS offerings allow them to stay nimble, operate lean and make faster operational adjustments to stay ahead of the competition,” said Soroosh Seyhoon, vice president of sales, Quorum Software. “ We value the partnerships we have with companies like Titan Rock. Quorum is a software company, but our people are the source of our oil and gas DNA. Helping E&P companies succeed and powering innovation in this industry are what drive us.”

Read more about how Quorum’s upstream SaaS solutions are helping independent operators succeed by visiting https://www.quorumsoftware.com/upstream-on-demand.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations and accounting solutions that empower our customers to streamline operations that drive growth and profitability across the energy value chain. From supermajors to startups, from the wellhead to the city gate, energy businesses rely on Quorum. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to drive innovation. We’re helping visionary leaders transform their companies into modern energy workplaces. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

About Titan Rock Exploration & Production

Titan Rock Exploration & Production, LLC is a Dallas-based, privately held upstream company with a focus on the acquisition and exploitation of low risk oil and natural gas assets within the continental United States. By implementing our advanced operational and technical expertise, our team specializes in developing and extracting value from fields in conventional and unconventional basins across the country. For more information, please visit www.TitanRockEP.com.