KWS Adds Iteris ClearAg Environmental Intelligence to Enhance Global Farming Services

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that KWS SAAT (KWS), one of the world’s leading plant breeding companies, will add Iteris ClearAg® environmental intelligence to its digital farming platform.

Under the terms of the software-as-a-service agreement, ClearAg will provide location-specific environmental intelligence through its application programming interface (API) to KWS. KWS will integrate ClearAg’s environmental intelligence into its digital farming platform, CultiVent, which is used by agronomists and growers across more than 70 countries in Europe and Asia. Additionally, multiple business teams across KWS will have access to ClearAg’s weather, climatology and soil condition information, as well as visualization tools.

“We are excited to work with Iteris to integrate ClearAg’s environmental intelligence into our research and development (R&D), modeling and digital farming solutions to provide comprehensive, crop-specific information for our users,” said Mark Bieri, digital farming manager at KWS. “ClearAg’s location-specific current and historical weather data, as well as its climatology and soil conditions information, will enable farmers and growers on the CultiVent platform worldwide to significantly improve their crop management operations.”

“We are thrilled that KWS has selected ClearAg’s environmental intelligence to support its seed R&D and modeling activities, and power its digital farming platform for agronomists and farmers in more than 70 countries,” said Jim Chambers, senior vice president and general manager, Agriculture and Weather Analytics at Iteris. “KWS has been breeding and marketing high-performance seeds for more than 160 years, and choosing ClearAg as a partner enriches future developments in plant breeding and supporting the modern farmer. We look forward to working closely with KWS to explore additional ways to unlock the power of their genetics throughout their operation and the operations of their global customers.”

CultiVent is a comprehensive information service for crop-specific and overarching content about KWS’s products, especially for corn, sugar beets, wheat, barley, rye, and rapeseed. CultiVent offers farmers and growers regional information customizable by growing region, including crop management of grain, nematode management in beet cultivation, and ground temperatures and heat levels for corn. Through its CultiVent platform, KWS is dedicated to providing customizable, region-specific insights to help farmers and growers improve their yield and ultimately make global farming practices more sustainable.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," “outlooks,” “target,” “plans,” "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” “will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated results and benefits of our agreement and our ClearAg services. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provision our ClearAg solution on a cost-efficient basis; ability of our ClearAg services to enable our customers to improve crop performance and management operations; the future adoption of technology based analytics solutions in the agriculture market; the challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; customer’s dedication of resources and ability to achieve market acceptance for its own products and services; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).