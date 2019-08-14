Zebra Technologies Adds Archetype and Zeno Group to Expand Audience Engagement

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable organizations to gain a performance edge, announced today the company has selected Archetype as its PR agency of record in the Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions and Zeno Group as Zebra’s agency of record in the Americas. The move is part of the company’s shift to create audience-focused integrated marketing and communications programs with clearly identified business outcomes to drive the highest impact on Zebra’s growth.

“To meet the needs of today’s on-demand economy, real-time data from the edge is required. For the retailers, manufacturers, transportation and logistics and healthcare teams we serve, the edge represents where they interact with their customers. This is also where our innovation happens, our brand lives and our best stories are told,” said Jeff Schmitz, Chief Marketing Officer, Zebra Technologies. “We have identified the agencies that best fit as extended members of our global marketing team to enhance our media relations strategy as well as our storytelling and thought leadership activities.”

Archetype and Zeno Group will help Zebra bring its marketing vision to life. This includes a deeper engagement with key audiences, integrating PR more centrally into the broader go-to-market approach and offering Zebra’s perspective on current trends such as the on-demand economy, intelligent automation and workflow collaboration. The agencies will collaborate with Zebra on driving its integrated global campaign strategy to promote the company’s solutions, leveraging digital components including Zebra’s Your Edge blog.

“We’re extremely excited to expand our relationship with Zebra,” said Helena Maus, Chief Executive Officer, Archetype. “Zebra's mission to enable organizations to gain a performance edge is crucial in a world of digital transformation. We’re proud to bring that story to life in EMEA, as we’ve done in APAC over the past few years, as we work to set the standard for the next generation of global agencies.”

After an extensive RFP process globally, Zebra Marketing leaders decided to extend their nearly four-year engagement with Archetype (previously Text 100) in Asia Pacific, expanding into EMEA. This is the first time Zebra has worked with Zeno Group. Both agencies officially kicked off their work with Zebra in July and will engage team members from multiple offices in each region.

“Zebra Technologies has worked tirelessly for 50 years helping enterprises get smarter and more efficient with the technologies of the world today,” said Barby K. Siegel, Chief Executive Officer, Zeno Group. “We are excited to explore the full potential of an integrated communications plan to showcase the true power of Zebra’s products and its solutions-oriented business.”

