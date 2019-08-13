OnAsset Strengthens Their Partnership with Unilode and Signs the Largest Cargo IoT Contract in Aviation History

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OnAsset Intelligence, Inc. has executed the largest ULD digitization contract in the airline industry with Unilode Aviation Solutions, the world’s largest provider of ULD management, maintenance and repair services.

“We are excited to be part of this step change in the industry. Building upon our longstanding history of innovation in leading-edge aviation-compliant asset tracking and monitoring solutions, we are proud to be in partnership with Unilode as they create the industry’s largest fleet of digitized ULDs,” says Adam Crossno, CEO of OnAsset. “With Unilode’s customer-centric focus on digital innovation, combined with OnAsset’s devices and cloud software, we are creating a new class of services that will help propel the aviation industry for years to come.”

Benoit Dumont, CEO of Unilode Aviation Solutions, comments, “Unilode has committed to fully digitizing its fleet of ULDs to provide our customers the best solution in the industry. We’re going to change how the industry thinks of the ULD, and we intend to show the world the power of industrial IoT solutions deployed at scale. OnAsset is a great partner and we have a deep innovation roadmap to explore together.”

OnAsset provides a full suite of shipment and piece-level cargo tracking solutions, offering airlines, shippers and logistics providers a one-stop-shop for digital enablement. OnAsset’s products are in use globally in over 160 countries, offering complete supply chain visibility for all modes of transportation including land, sea and air.

OnAsset Intelligence Inc., headquartered in Irving, Texas, is the global leader in airborne asset tracking services. OnAsset manufactures wireless devices that monitor all modes of transport including land, sea and air. Products and services include SENTRY and Sentinel wireless hardware, the Vision and OAInsight Monitoring Platforms, and enterprise API. Its flagship product, SENTRY FlightSafe®, is approved by commercial and cargo operators across the globe. For more information visit www.onasset.com.

Unilode Aviation Solutions owns and manages the world’s largest outsourced fleet of approximately 125,000 unit load devices (ULDs), for use in the aviation industry, and owns the largest global network for the maintenance and repair of ULDs and galley carts. Unilode focuses on the outsourced management, repair and digitization solutions for aviation containers and pallets, and serves over 90 airlines through a network of more than 480 airports, 18 regional offices and 50 certified repair stations, supported by more than 650 colleagues. For more information visit www.unilode.com.