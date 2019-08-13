Potbelly Sandwich Shop Partners with DoorDash to Deliver Delicious Favorites, and Some Peace of Mind, for this Back-to-School Season

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Back-to-school season is an endless barrage of annoyances for parents: mall shopping, noisy, sticky carpools, PTA meetings, last-minute science projects…just so many things. Luckily, Potbelly is here to help. For the first time, the iconic sandwich shop is available nationwide on DoorDash—the nation’s largest on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery—to help parents knock dinner off their never-ending, always-regenerating checklist.

To kick off this new partnership, Potbelly and DoorDash are offering a buy-one-get-one-free original sandwich exclusively available through DoorDash on orders of $15 or more, all week long from Tuesday, August 13 through Sunday, August 18. Just use code PBBOGO at checkout to claim yours. When a Potbelly BOGO is delivered with DoorDash, everyone eats well, parents save a few extra bucks and kids don’t have to spend their allowance on convenience store frozen burritos.

“As a proud papa of three, I know the dinner struggle is real – satisfying the whole squad without breaking the bank is beastmode-level parenting,” said Potbelly Chief Marketing Officer and sympathetic dad Brandon Rhoten. “With DoorDash we found a partner that can help ease back-to-school chaos and make parents the real heroes.”

“At DoorDash we pride ourselves on connecting customers with the best food in their neighborhoods, and partnering with Potbelly definitely ups the game,” said Toby Espinosa, Vice President of Business Development at DoorDash. We’re excited to bring Potbelly’s eclectic menu of toasty sandwiches, fresh salads, delicious soups, mac & cheese and chili to the homes of families around the country – especially ahead of the busy back-to-school season.”

To have Potbelly delivered, download the DoorDash app or go online to www.doordash.com. Find Potbelly in the list of local restaurants, place an order and enjoy!

*Offer valid for one (1) Original sandwich in the same transaction as another Original sandwich of equal or lesser value, while supplies last. Excludes the Grilled Chicken and Cheddar Sandwich. Offer valid through August 18, 2019, at participating locations. Not valid for pickup or dine-in. Limit one per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code PBBOGO to redeem. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.