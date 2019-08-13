Pacific Drilling Provides Fleet Status Update

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) (“Pacific Drilling” or the “Company”) today announced that its report of drilling vessel status and contract information has been updated as of August 13, 2019.

The report can be found on the Pacific Drilling website at www.pacificdrilling.com under the “Operations” section of the website.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to becoming the industry’s preferred high-specification, deepwater drilling contractor. Pacific Drilling’s fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. Pacific Drilling has principal offices in Luxembourg and Houston. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our website at www.pacificdrilling.com.