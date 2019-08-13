CURE Media Group Adds 24 Foundation to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Media Group, which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates and research, along with sister publication, Oncology Nursing News®, announces the addition of 24 Foundation to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We are proud to be working with the 24 Foundation,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “They work hard to raise money and make an impact on the lives of all who are affected by cancer.”

24 Foundation’s mission is to inspire and engage communities to make an immediate impact on the lives of those affected by cancer. Founded in 2002 by one man riding a bike for 24 hours, 24 Foundation’s signature annual events now serve as celebrations of survivorship, the power of peer-to-peer fundraising and the spirit that participants live with every day. Since its inception, 24 Foundation has raised over $21 million to support cancer navigation and survivorship programs through local and national beneficiaries.

“Cure Magazine and its partners have helped so many of our survivors find information, encouragement, hope, and resources,” says Katy Ryan, 24 Foundation executive director. “As an organization, 24 Foundation hopes to do the same thing as we work to provide cancer navigation and survivorship for all. We are thrilled to be partnering with CURE Media Group.”

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group and Oncology Nursing News® will work with 24 Foundation to support cancer navigation and survivorship programs.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News® journal. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.