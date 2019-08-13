Excella Partners with BEAM Diagnostics To Combat Substance Misuse

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excella announced that it has been selected as the primary technology partner of BEAM Diagnostics, Inc. to develop its medical mobile app for taking patient vitals. The purpose of the app, called Beacon, is to help medical professionals prospectively detect alcohol misuse and risk of relapse. Through the combination of behavioral economics and advanced technology, Beacon helps determine if a patient is suffering from alcohol use disorder (AUD) more efficiently than traditional methods.

Alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of death in the U.S., and 15.1 million adults suffer from AUD, according to the National Institutes of Health. Additionally, only 6.7 percent of those individuals received treatment in the past year. Beacon provides medical professionals with a non-invasive, reliable method to determine alcohol misuse to help treat and prevent potential chronic illness and disease associated with AUD.

“Beacon was created to improve the lives of those suffering from alcohol misuse and to help prevent alcohol use disorder from going undiagnosed,” said Dr. Sarah Snider, CEO, BEAM. “Our partnership with Excella will help us create a user-friendly app to address the widespread challenge of substance abuse in our communities. Our combined forces with the students from Excella’s Extension Center will package advanced technology that can be easily integrated into any clinic or hospital.”

Excella’s Extension Center is based on Virginia Tech’s Campus where software development students will contribute to the creation of Beacon under the mentorship of Excella’s senior software engineers.

“The nation’s substance use epidemic presents massive challenges to every facet of our society, and we are committed to helping BEAM make the world better through tech innovation,” said Margaret Archer, Excella’s Director of University Programs. “Beacon is exactly the type of solution that our mentor-and-student development teams love to build, and we are happy to be a part of the solution.”

Excella previously developed a mobile app with Homestretch called MySpot that helps address youth homelessness. Additionally, Excella supports multiple government agencies to combat opioid fraud and abuse.

For more information about Excella, visit us on Twitter @ExcellaCo

About BEAM Diagnostics

BEAM Diagnostics, Inc. is founded on the concept that self-control failure underlies a wide range of negative health behaviors. As experts and pioneers in the field of behavioral economics and substance abuse, the principals of BEAM are leveraging decades of behavioral economic research to translate their work from “bench to bedside” helping to improve and prevent debilitating conditions prevalent in the healthcare industry.

About Excella

Excella is an Agile technology firm and transformative partner to Washington, DC’s leading organizations. Since 2002, federal agencies, prominent brands and trailblazing non-profits have turned to Excella to transform bold ideas into elegant technology solutions. We believe technology exists to solve challenges and evolve thinking – we help organizations harness this power to make real progress. Learn more at www.excella.com.