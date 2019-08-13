Q-State Biosciences and 2bPrecise Announce Partnership

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., CHICAGO & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q-State Biosciences and 2bPrecise will partner to build robust clinical-genomic datasets enabling healthcare providers to better leverage precision medicine when treating patients with genetic conditions. The collaboration will facilitate the advance of novel insights that health systems can incorporate to improve clinical practice and that pharmaceutical companies can use in the development of new therapies.

The partnership – backed by 2bPrecise parent company Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Nasdaq:MDRX) – will combine 2bPrecise’s cloud-based, EHR-independent platform that brings genomic data into the clinical workflow with Q-State’s whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing, transcriptomics and leading functional phenotyping capabilities. The collaboration will benefit patients and care organizations by supporting improved diagnostic yields and patient outcomes, and by providing clinical tools to help match patients with precise therapies based on their health attributes and genetic profile. Likewise, it will help pharmaceutical firms accelerate therapeutic discovery through the identification of novel disease targets, stratification of patient populations and expedited clinical-trial recruitment paths.

“Genomic data holds the power to evolve the entire healthcare industry. Today, patients’ genetic information enables not only diagnoses, but also systematic identification of disease targets and synthesis of new genetically targeted medicines,” said Q-State CEO Matthew Fox.

“This partnership facilitates healthcare innovation that enables precision medicine and genetically-based clinical care on a transformative scale,” said 2bPrecise Founder and CEO Assaf Halevy. “We are excited to collaborate with our Q-State colleagues on novel ways to accelerate access to new therapies.”

About Q-State Biosciences

Q-State Biosciences is a precision medicine company based in Cambridge, MA, that pioneers revolutionizing care for patients with devastating genetic disorders. Q-State applies a proprietary platform to diagnose the root cause of disease and to discover genetically targeted therapies. For more information, please visit www.qstatebio.com.

About 2bPrecise

The cloud-based 2bPrecise platform consumes genomic/genetic data from molecular labs and clinical information from the client’s preferred EHR, combining them into a comprehensive patient record. The solution provides insights from multiple curated, evidence-based knowledgebases and injects the data back into the provider’s native workflow. The 2bPrecise platform creates a discrete information layer that follows the patient as he or she moves into various clinical settings, so the entire care team can access valuable insights – preventing information from being isolated in a single care encounter or specialty area, while enabling providers to arrive at accurate diagnoses sooner and deliver therapeutic value faster. Learn more at www.2bPreciseHealth.com.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

