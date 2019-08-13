Bango Adds Spotify as Business Partner to Delight Millions of New Customers

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bango (AIM: BGO), the mobile commerce company, and Spotify, have entered into a business partnership to increase access to the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service. By partnering with Bango, Spotify makes its streaming service available for operators all over the world to bundle with mobile and fixed subscription plans allowing millions more fans to enjoy their favorite artists.

This partnership will enable millions of customers to select a Spotify subscription bundled with their mobile plan, or as a bolt-on. Bango Resale technology delivers a single, powerful solution that will enable Spotify to reach new customers, and ensures active customers enjoy seamless access to their services. In addition, Bango data insights supports with targeting specific customers with new offers to generate higher customer adoption.

Resale and bundling is a powerful way to reach billions of new customers quickly and effectively, leading to a dramatic rise in popularity of global streaming services such as Spotify. Resale distribution partners, such as communications companies, find these value-added bundles keep their customers loyal and attract new, higher value customers.

“Bango is delighted that Spotify, the global leader in audio streaming subscription services, is now benefiting from intelligent Bango Resale technology to attract new customers,” commented Bango CEO Ray Anderson. “Bango is excited to support its goal to unlock the potential of human creativity by reaching out to more customers across the world.”

