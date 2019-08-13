Kohl’s Introduces Customers to Emerging Brands with Curated by Kohl’s

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced the introduction of Curated by Kohl’s, a new selection of products from emerging brands available in more than 50 Kohl’s stores and Kohls.com beginning mid-October 2019. Powered by Facebook, Curated by Kohl’s will bring a new assortment of brands into multiple departments across select Kohl’s stores and Kohls.com on an ongoing basis, giving Kohl’s customers the opportunity to shop and discover emerging brands. Beginning in 2020, Kohl’s will partner with Facebook on brand curation, identifying and engaging with brands that have built a strong online community on the social media platform.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch Curated by Kohl’s as a way to surprise and delight Kohl’s customers with a continuous stream of new, relevant merchandise, and as an avenue to bring new customers to Kohl’s,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “Furthermore, Curated by Kohl’s provides the opportunity for us to showcase innovation, connect with digital retailers, and team up differently with best-in-class digital platforms like Facebook.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with Kohl’s in a new way to identify and connect with emerging brands that have fostered a community and grown a business on our platform,” said Doug Frisbie, Director of North America Marketing, Facebook.

The Curated by Kohl’s assortment will be refreshed quarterly with new, unexpected products across multiple categories which may include apparel, accessories and home. Customers will discover these new brands within their respective departments throughout the store and on Kohls.com. In addition, customers shopping Curated by Kohl’s can take advantage of Kohl’s many conveniences and values, including shopping via the Kohl’s App, the option to Buy Online Pick Up In Store and the ability to earn Kohl’s Cash, a Kohl’s-only value that can be earned on anything or anywhere customers ship – in store, at a kiosk or online.

Beginning mid-October 2019, Curated by Kohl’s will feature its first selection of items from the following brands – just in time for the holiday season. The next assortment of brands, selected in partnership with Facebook, will be available in spring 2020.

Adore Me: Designed by women, for women, Adore Me celebrates every body type with high-quality, affordable lingerie styles made for every occasion. The Curated by Kohl’s assortment will feature a selection of Adore Me bras, panties and sleepwear available in all sizes.

East Adeline by Dia&Co: Rooted in the belief that everyone, regardless of size, deserves to express their personal style on their own terms, East Adeline by Dia&Co is a collection of select styles, exclusively for plus size women. Curated by Kohl’s will offer East Adeline by Dia&Co’s versatile designs, including statement pieces, modern prints, and closet staples available in sizes 14 - 32.

Kid Made Modern: Through imaginative and innovative arts and crafts, Kid Made Modern is on a mission to inspire kids and parents to find and enjoy creativity everywhere. Curated by Kohl’s will offer a variety of Kid Made Modern craft kits and accessories, including on-the-go travel kits, jewelry kits, holiday decorating kits, and various art supplies.

Lovepop: With a mission to create one billion magical moments, Lovepop creates beautiful laser-cut pop-up cards designed with ship-building software and handcrafted in the ancient art form of kirigami. Curated by Kohl’s will offer a wide selection of Lovepop cards to make every occasion magical — from birthdays and anniversaries to holidays and “just because.”

Luca + Danni: After losing his brother to cancer, Fred Magnanimi founded Luca + Danni to honor his brother's memory and share his "embrace the journey" spirit. Curated by Kohl’s will offer Luca + Danni iconic stacking bracelets, made in the U.S. and shaped to sit on top of the wrist to express what matters to you most.

United by Blue: United by Blue (UBB) designs products built for sustainable living and for every product sold, UBB removes one pound of trash from oceans and waterways. Curated by Kohl’s United by Blue assortment will include eco-friendly bags, drinkware and reusable straw kits.

Curated by Kohl’s joins an array of new brands available at Kohl’s later this year, including Nine West apparel, handbags and footwear, the Scott Living home lifestyle collection, Elizabeth and James apparel, handbags and accessories, and a holiday capsule by fashion designer Jason Wu.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Kohl's intends forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” "will," "should," "anticipates," “plans,” or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Kohl's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those that are described in Item 1A in Kohl's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be supplemented from time-to-time in Kohl's other filings with the SEC, all of which are expressly incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.