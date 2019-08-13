Minnesota Department of Transportation Selects Iteris ClearGuide to Improve Statewide Mobility

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that the State of Minnesota through the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has selected the Iteris ClearGuide™ solution to support its statewide transportation operations program.

Utilizing real-time and archived traffic data from HERE Technologies – a global leader in mapping and location platform services – the ClearGuide platform will provide MnDOT with contextual real-time and historical transportation analytics and data.

Under the terms of the agreement, MnDOT has access to powerful ClearGuide features, including: dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis; features to help identify and mitigate bottlenecks and congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and congestion charts to track reliability and support planning; and easy analysis of major Minnesota roadways. Additionally, the ClearGuide platform is designed with the ability to grow and expand to meet MnDOT’s future challenges as the transportation industry grows further, to ingest a wider range of information, such as data from connected and autonomous vehicles.

“Real-time and historical traffic information is the foundation for today’s digital measurement of road network performance,” said Miranda Ashby-Annoon, head of public sector at HERE Technologies. “Alongside our partner Iteris, it’s a privilege to provide MnDOT with the data and analytical tools needed to help improve the safety and efficiency of roadways across the state.”

“It is our privilege to support MnDOT’s goal of improving the performance of its roadways, as well as the safety and quality of life of the traveling public,” said Scott Perley, vice president of Transportation Systems at Iteris. “With the implementation of the Iteris ClearGuide platform, MnDOT will be able to apply our cutting-edge analytics platform to make Minnesota’s roads safer and more efficient.”

MnDOT joins over 20 government agencies and municipalities throughout North America, including Transport Canada, the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the Utah Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the California Department of Transportation and the City of Toronto, that use the powerful transportation analytics capabilities of the ClearGuide platform to manage, measure and optimize complex transportation networks.

