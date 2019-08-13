Luxon and Ducera Announce Strategic Alliance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxon Financial LLC, parent of Richmond, Virginia based wealth advisor Cary Street Partners, and Ducera, a New York City based independent investment bank, have announced a strategic alliance to drive business for both firms.

In support of the new venture, Ducera has made an investment in Luxon Financial LLC. The goal of the investment and the strategic alliance is to support the growth of Luxon’s wealth management business and to enhance and complement the services offered to their respective clients. A representative from Ducera will also join the Board of Luxon Financial.

“We are very pleased to partner with the team at Ducera, are grateful for their support and look forward to the many ways our two firms can work together for the benefit of our clients,” said Joseph R. Schmuckler, Chief Executive Officer of Luxon Financial. “Ducera is an industry leader in providing exceptional advice and financial expertise to leading decision makers, and we look forward to leveraging their expertise in our business as we welcome them to our Board of Directors. We are confident that both our firm’s clients and partners will benefit from our alliance with Ducera.”

Luxon Financial has been growing rapidly in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the U.S. with a focus on comprehensive wealth management services.

“We have been following the growth at Luxon Financial and have been impressed by their strategic initiatives and execution,” said Ducera Partner and Chief Executive Officer Michael Kramer. “We see enormous growth in this important and complementary segment of the market for our clients and we want to be best positioned to support these growing needs. Both of our firms have a partnership culture focused on client service and driving growth. We are excited about the positive impact this alliance will have on our businesses and the potential for exciting new strategic initiatives.”

About Luxon Financial

Luxon Financial LLC is an independent financial services firm operating in a partnership culture. Luxon provides comprehensive wealth management services including investment, estate planning and financial advice in a culture dedicated to independence and objective thinking. Our Cary Street Partners financial advisors serve individuals, families and institutions with customized solutions tailored to fit each client’s objectives. For more information about Luxon, please visit www.luxonfinancial.com.

About Ducera Partners

Based in New York, Ducera operates an investment banking advisory practice focused on providing trusted, independent advice and innovative solutions to decision makers in complex and transformative corporate finance transactions. Since its founding in June 2015, Ducera has advised on over $250 billion in transactions across various industries. For more information about Ducera, please visit www.ducerapartners.com.