LLamasoft Announces Strategic Partnership with JD Logistics

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LLamasoft, the leading provider of enterprise supply chain design and decision-making solutions, is announcing a strategic partnership with JD Logistics, the logistics arm of JD.com, China’s largest retailer. Through the partnership, JD Logistics will exclusively deliver and integrate LLamasoft’s solutions as part of its existing service and technology offerings to select manufacturers, retailers and logistics providers in China using the JD Logistics network. The solutions provided will include supply chain design optimization, planning, operations and management.

LLamasoft will continue to support existing clients and is broadening its go-to-market coverage with a segmented model that includes this partnership with JD Logistics and continued investments in its own organization in China.

“China is one of the largest markets for supply chain solutions in the world, and with this strategic partnership with JD Logistics we are going to be able to accelerate our ability to create value for an expanded client base,” said Razat Gaurav, CEO of LLamasoft. “Clients will benefit from the combination of China’s largest B2C logistics network with LLamasoft’s preeminent supply chain design and analytics solutions to enable organizations to transform their supply chain operations.”

“The strategic partnership with LLamasoft will provide clients and merchants with a one-stop supply chain optimization solution,” said Haifeng Yang, Head of Value Supply Chain at JD Logistics. “Leveraging our respective capabilities, as well as our over a decade of experience in operating an in-house nationwide logistics network in China, will further differentiate JD as a leader in providing and integrating advanced supply chain capabilities.”

This announcement was made following LLamasoft’s LLamaCon event in Shanghai on Friday, August 9 which drew more than 500 supply chain professionals from nearly 300 companies. LLamaCon China 2019 offered thought leadership and industry best practices during sessions from LLamasoft clients including Callum Crawford, Asia Pacific Supply Chain Designer at AB-InBev; Yi Ding, Vice General Manager of Manufacturing Systems at Mindray Medical; and Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Toby Brzoznowski of LLamasoft.

“It has been remarkable to see the tremendous growth of LLamaCon China over the last few years and it highlights the significant focus and investment being made in supply chain analytics and decisioning technology all around the world,” said Toby Brzoznowski, Chief Strategy Officer of LLamasoft. “Throughout the event, it was exciting to hear how organizations are leveraging LLamasoft technology to navigate the challenges of rapidly changing market conditions and to drive tangible value in the form of cost savings, improved service and reduced risk.”

About LLamasoft, Inc.

Over 750 of the world’s leading innovative companies rely on LLamasoft to answer their complex supply chain questions. Powered by the most comprehensive set of supply chain analytics, LLamasoft technology helps business leaders design the supply chain they need to achieve their profitability, service and growth goals. LLamasoft creates a true end-to-end view of global supply chains to enable decisions across strategic, tactical and operational time horizons. LLamasoft customers have already identified more than $13B in value. Partnering with humanitarian organizations, government entities and as a member of the World Economic Forum, LLamasoft is on track to positively impact 100 million lives by 2022.