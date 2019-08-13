Iron Bow Technologies Awarded Position on the Army’s Desktop & Mobile Computing-3 Contract

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Bow Technologies, an information technology solutions provider to government, commercial and healthcare markets, today announced it has been awarded the Army Desktop and Mobile Computing-3 (ADMC-3) contract. The ten-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) is valued at $5 billion and includes integrated desktop computers, tablets, notebooks, workstations, electronic displays, printers, thin clients and multifunction devices. ADMC-3 is available to the Army, other Department of Defense (DoD) and Federal Agencies.

“We are honored to be among the companies awarded ADMC-3 to provide end user devices and support services to warfighters as they connect to the Army’s Network anytime anywhere,” said James Ebeler, DoD Chief Technology Officer at Iron Bow Technologies. “We have a long history of serving the Army and DoD through a variety of contract vehicles and are confident we will continue to be a valued partner.”

Iron Bow currently provides a number of Department of Defense organizations technology solutions and services through various contracts such as ITES-3H (hardware), ITES-3S (services), Army ACCENT, NETCENTS-2, GSA, and NASA SEWP-V. ADMC-3 completes Iron Bow’s contract portfolio to cover every aspect of the Army’s information technology needs. Given Iron Bow’s past performance history, global reach and strong partnerships with industry leading OEMs, we are well positioned to deliver superior performance on ADMC-3.

