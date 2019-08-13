ScaleMP Delivers AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series Processor Solutions To Customers, Setting a New Standard for the Modern Datacenter

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScaleMP™, a leading provider of virtualization solutions for high-end computing, today announced that it has partnered with AMD to enable AMD server OEMs to create systems with 4, 8, and up to 128 processor sockets, up to 8,192 CPUs and 256 terabytes of shared memory, using the AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series Processors. This functionality is enabled with vSMP Foundation 9.1.

AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series Processors help customers adapt quickly to changing workload needs, enabling cloud, hyperscale, enterprise, and HPC customers to benefit from software-defined servers using ScaleMP solutions based on fabric or storage-class-memory. Software-defined servers combine all the advantages of AMD EPYC™ processors, allowing customers to transform their infrastructure with the right resources to drive performance and reduce bottlenecks.

“We are excited to announce our support for AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series Processors to continue to leverage the great fit between ScaleMP technologies and AMD processors,” said Shai Fultheim, founder and CEO of ScaleMP. “Through this collaboration, ScaleMP enables AMD customers to create the largest scale-up servers, with up to 8,192 cores in shared memory, delivering breakthrough performance and reducing TCO for organizations, tackling the most demanding workloads while enjoying a broader choice of multi-socket servers.”

“We’re excited and thankful to have our partners supporting the launch of AMD EPYC 7002 Series Processors,” said Scott Aylor, corporate vice president and general manager, Datacenter Solutions Group, AMD. “Their EPYC based solutions are poised to deliver a new standard for modern datacenter customers. With twice the cores, breakthrough performance and embedded security protection, all delivered by a leadership architecture, customers can transform their datacenter operations at the pace of their business.”

About vSMP Foundation

vSMP Foundation is the underlying technology for ScaleMP’s line of software-defined scale-up products. vSMP ServerONE aggregates multiple, industry-standard, off-the-shelf x86 servers into a single virtual high-end system, and provides customers with an alternative to traditional, expensive, symmetrical multiprocessing (SMP) systems. vSMP ClusterONE offers simplified distributed computing infrastructure with a single operating system. vSMP MemoryONE enables the transparent use of NVM storage as system memory, to reduce TCO and expand beyond traditional DRAM scaling limitations.

About ScaleMP

ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for high-end computing, providing increased performance and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO). The innovative Versatile SMP™ (vSMP) architecture provides software-defined computing and software-defined memory by aggregating multiple independent systems or high-performance SSDs into single virtual systems. Using software to replace custom hardware systems and components, ScaleMP offers a revolutionary scale-up computing paradigm by delivering industry-standard, high-end symmetric multiprocessing for large compute and memory environments. Solutions based on ScaleMP technology are SAP-certified; more than 10,000 systems run ScaleMP solutions in over 40 countries; ScaleMP OEMs and resellers include IT leaders such as Intel, Western Digital, Lenovo, Dell, and HPE; ScaleMP software is also deployed with servers from Fujitsu, Cisco, Huawei, Inspur, and Supermicro. For more information, please call +1 (201) 429-9740 or visit https://www.ScaleMP.com.

vSMP Foundation is a trademark or registered trademark of ScaleMP. All other brands or products are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

AMD and EPYC are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices