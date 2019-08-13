Landmark Hospitals of Florida Launches Electronic Paper Patient and Room Information Displays

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E Ink Holdings, "E Ink" (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology and Digital, Connected, Intelligent Health Technology, Inc. “DCI”, a leader in smart healthcare technology solutions, today announced their collaboration launching digital healthcare displays using E Ink. The Patient Information Display (PID) and the Room Information Display (RID) created by DCI, a Foxconn Health Technology Business Group Company, offer hospitals enhanced communication with staff and patients by replacing handwritten whiteboards with low power, highly readable E Ink based displays that pull essential information from the Electronic Health Record (EHR) to clinical staff and patients areas, ensuring accurate communication and information exchange. Landmark Hospitals in Naples, Florida, is the first installation of this technology in the U.S. With seven hospitals across four states in U.S., Landmark Hospitals embraces innovation and technology to provide its patients with the best medical care and long-term wellness.

DCI and E Ink worked together to create a product that enhances the patient experience without changing the clinical workflow. Through the use of E Ink’s displays and DCI’s manufacturing and software knowledge, hospitals now have the ability to show essential information on display that is easy to install, without the glare and blue light of a typical LCD screen. E Ink’s reflective displays are easy to read at any viewing angle and just like paper, are easy on the eyes, allowing patients undisturbed sleep, a critical factor in healing.

The RID is placed outside of the patient’s room, and contains precautions and other important information for the care staff. The PID is placed inside the patient room, allowing the patient, family, and care staff immediate access to the most up-to-date patient and healthcare information. Both the PID and RID are updated through wireless communication protocols in a Central Management System, which allows scalability across an entire hospital and health system.

“By integrating E Ink’s leading display technology into our Patient and Room Information Displays, we’re putting seamless communication tools into the hands of healthcare providers so they can continue giving patients the care that Landmark is known for,” said Charlie Alvarez, CEO at DCI. “Dr. Kapp, the Chairman of Landmark Hospitals, and his team recognize the importance of innovation in healthcare, and that is evident in the way they operate each and every day.”

DCI’s PID and RID offer a 21st century solution to the age-old problem of communication errors. A 2015 report conducted by CRICO strategies, a division of the Risk Management Foundation of the Harvard Medical Institutions, studied the relationship between malpractice risks and communication errors. The report found that an estimated 30 percent of malpractice cases that occurred between 2009 and 2013 resulted from communication errors1. In this study, 44 percent of those communication error- and malpractice-related cases resulted in either serious harm to the patient or the patient’s death1. It was also reported that on average, caregivers waste 45 minutes per day due to inefficient communication systems, which costs the average U.S. hospital $1 million USD annually2. Additionally, Accenture reported in 2017 that U.S. hospitals spend about $12 billion USD a year due to poor communication3.

“The Patient and Room Information Displays have the potential to prevent medical errors by displaying information such as a DNR order and allergies,” said Sara LaPorte, VP of Nursing at Landmark Hospitals. “Since the displays are wirelessly and continuously updated, our nursing staff saves time doing manual updates and can focus on care of the patient, creating a better overall experience.”

“E Ink is honored to be part of the roll-out at Landmark Hospitals,” said Paul Apen, Chief Strategy Officer at E Ink. “Solutions like this continue to push the boundaries of what sustainable, low-power display technology can do. We will carry on our work with DCI to implement next generation smart healthcare options at leading technology hospitals in the U.S.”

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

About Digital Connected Intelligence (DCI) Health Technology

DCI Health Technology, (DCI) a Foxconn Health Technology Business Group Company, is headquartered in Wisconsin’s thriving medical device and healthcare information technology sector. DCI provides its customers with smart, connected, intelligent digital products and solutions that improve patient safety, healthcare quality and efficiency globally. These solutions follow the patient throughout the continuum of care so they can stay engaged in their home or anywhere.

1: https://www.rmf.harvard.edu/Malpractice-Data/Annual-Benchmark-Reports/Risks-in-Communication-Failures

2: http://www.medssenger.com/cost-communication-failures-healthcare/

3. https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicolefisher/2017/05/02/10-ways-lack-of-communication-is-ruining-health-care/