Getronics Transforms Procurement with SAP Ariba Snap and ExceleratedS2P

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a world-class information and communications technology services provider, Getronics knows a thing or two about today’s increasingly dynamic and digital world. That is why this fast-growing, global mid-size company decided it needed to move, and move quickly, to a digital, cloud-based procurement solution, and it chose SAP Ariba Snap to do it. Working with the technology implementation experts at ExceleratedS2P, Getronics implemented SAP Ariba Snap not only to improve cost savings and efficiency, but to fuel business growth, and they did it in record time – just five short weeks!

“Together with our partners at ExceleratedS2P, we focused not just on delivering the project quickly, but also to adopt best practices and transform the buying experience,” said Dayananda Raju, Director Global Procurement, Getronics. “We wanted to revolutionise the buying experience for our employees, so we kept them at the centre every step of the way, and today they couldn’t be happier. The process is easy for them and our company benefits from greater compliance and visibility into spend.”

Clear objective – Intelligent Spend Management integrated with ERP

Mid-market companies like Getronics face the same challenges managing spend and suppliers as larger enterprises. Getronics’ business objective was clear – to deploy an intelligent procurement solution backed by decades of best practices to manage spend more effectively and efficiently. The company chose SAP Ariba Snap, an enterprise-class procurement solution packaged for rapid deployment and SAP Ariba Cloud Integration Gateway for its out-of-the-box integration points with SAP ERP systems.

Getronics implemented SAP Ariba Snap to automate the procure-to-pay process to reduce costs and errors, while improving compliance by providing employees with a simple buying process that makes their day-to-day user experience more enjoyable. With the solution, Getronics is also able to leverage Ariba Network, the largest business-to-business network in the world connecting more than 4.1 million companies in 190 countries. Connecting to Ariba Network enhances Getronics’ ability to discover and collaborate with suppliers while eliminating the paper-intensive, manual processes that prevent organisations from having complete visibility into company-wide spending.

“It has been an intense five weeks, working in partnership with the team at Getronics to get the solution live in record time. What is remarkable to me is how the joint project team designed, built and went live with an integrated SAP Ariba solution so quickly. SAP Ariba Snap is a fantastic value for mid-market companies,” said Manuel Palanca, Project Lead, ExceleratedS2P.

“SAP Ariba Snap is designed to deliver an experience that focuses on ease of use and minimal change management while still providing a platform that allows mid-market companies to digitalise procurement at a manageable pace,” said Mo Ahmad, SAP Ariba VP of Alliances & Channel EMEA. “The collaboration with Getronics and ExceleratedS2P demonstrates precisely how this is possible, and in record time!”

Pursuing Excellence through Collaboration

ExceleratedS2P has deployed several SAP Ariba Snap projects from global catalysis leaders to global fashion houses, using innovative project Excelerators and best-practice methodologies to deliver the highest levels of quality within given timelines. However, the most imperative ingredient in achieving excellence proved to be the high-levels of collaboration between the partner and client organisations. In this regard the Getronics team were truly exemplary in their intelligent approach to the partnership and acute technical expertise; their boundless pursuit of excellence during the project was inspiring and we are proud to have pooled our collective expertise to achieve this feat.

About Getronics

Getronics is a global information and communications technology service provider with an extensive history that extends over 130 years and is owned by Bottega InvestCo S.à r.l.

Our vision is to become the preferred partner in business transformation using technology and exceptional people, with a unique focus on happy clients by enabling happy employees. With nearly 9,000 employees in 23 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific, North and Latin America, Getronics’ Transformation portfolio brings a strong capability and expertise around Managed Workspace, Applications, Industry Specific Software Solutions, Multi-Cloud Management, Unified Communications and Security Services to provide a proactive, end-to-end portfolio to enable the digital user – business or consumer, in both public and private sector. www.getronics.com

About ExceleratedS2P

At ExceleratedS2P, we help companies like yours to choose the right P2P solutions, implement them rapidly and ensure your entire team experiences the full potential of your investment.

Our experience includes high street banks, major car manufacturers and leading fashion houses, and our locations in New York, London and Melbourne enable us to support global organizations with the most challenging procurement environments.

If you want to know how technology can transform your procurement operation, or how your existing software can work harder, then contact our consultants today.

About SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass

SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass is how companies connect to get business done and spend better. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, businesses can manage the buying process across all categories of spend – from direct and indirect goods and services to external workforce. On Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 4.2 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions, grow strong relationships, and build healthy supply chains. It’s where more than $2.9 trillion in commerce gets done every year. SAP Fieldglass is used by organizations in more than 180 countries to find, engage and manage flexible workforces that include non-payroll workers and service providers. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, companies are transforming how they manage all categories of spend with improved operational efficiency and compliance, increased agility and accelerated business outcomes. To learn more visit www.ariba.com and www.fieldglass.com.

About SAP

As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA®, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enable more than 413,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

