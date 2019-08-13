Nautilus, Inc. Strengthens Bowflex SelectTech Lineup with New 840 Adjustable Kettlebell

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS), a leader in innovative home fitness equipment, today announced that Bowflex has expanded their popular SelectTech® line of strength products with the new 840 adjustable kettlebell to meet the continued demand for versatile, compact fitness products that provide a total body workout.

“Our new adjustable kettlebell takes an extremely popular and effective strength training product, and makes it even better with an adjustable weight setting and tailored design,” said Chris Quatrochi, Senior Vice President, Innovation at Nautilus, Inc. “As with our other SelectTech products, our new 840 kettlebell is perfect for all fitness levels because it adjusts with you as you get stronger, eliminating the need to purchase and store multiple weights.”

Competitively priced at $149, the SelectTech® 840 adjustable kettlebell offers six incremental weights – ranging from 8 to 40 pounds – in one, space-efficient design. A selector dial allows users to quickly and easily change weights, while the housing base provides built-in storage and stability during weight changes. Users can achieve total body results by combining cardio and strength, from swinging to rowing, in one quick, effective workout, helping to build muscle, burn fat, and achieve results.

This ability to target multiple muscles in one exercise, makes kettlebells an ideal tool for enhanced strength training, which is helping drive the trend and product demand. According to the 2018 SFIA Tracking and Fitness Movement report, the adoption of kettlebell exercises into regular fitness increased by 13.4% in one year – the largest gain out of all fitness activities. Kettlebell exercise offers a two-for-one benefit as it combines the benefit of resistance training and cardiovascular into one very powerful exercise. Kettlebells are a prime tool to be able to perform both ballistics and grinds – fast, explosive movements and slow deliberate strides, respectively – with a single piece of equipment.

“As part of our mission helping people reach their fitness goals, we seek to provide innovative fitness products through our vast brand portfolio; and the adjustable kettlebell is the first of many new products we’ll be launching that delivers an affordable new option to help users achieve success,” said Jim Barr CEO of Nautilus, Inc. “As the demand for convenient, at-home fitness products continues, we are breaking new ground with the release of the 840 kettlebell and affirming our commitment to delivering cutting-edge products.”

Bowflex® SelectTech® 840 Kettlebell Features

The Bowflex® SelectTech® 840 kettlebell features a rotating dial that allows users to quickly and easily select their desired weight. Users can choose from the following weight options: 8, 12, 20, 25, 35, or 40 pounds to gradually increase strength at their own pace or to accommodate multiple in-home users.

In addition, 24 trainer-led videos with foundational kettlebell techniques and workouts for both advanced and new users are available on the Bowflex YouTube channel. The Bowflex® SelectTech® 840 adjustable kettlebell is priced at $149 and is available at Bowflex.com and at select retailers. For more information, visit:

About Nautilus, Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is a global fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves a fit and healthy life. With a brand portfolio including Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Octane Fitness®, and Schwinn®, Nautilus, Inc. develops innovative products to support healthy living through direct and retail channels as well as in commercial channels. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.