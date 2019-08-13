Thryv® Announces Action-packed, One-day Success and Growth Summit for Entrepreneurs

Thryv® announces Connect19 conference and invites small business owners to learn how to build and grow their companies — and avoid the killer mistakes others make.

Thryv® announces Connect19 conference and invites small business owners to learn how to build and grow their companies — and avoid the killer mistakes others make.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv, Inc., the leading small business software provider, announced it will host its premier Entrepreneur 1-Day Success & Growth Summit Tuesday, October 22, at Thryv Headquarters in Dallas/Fort Worth.

At this event, small business owners will learn how to build and grow their companies — and avoid the killer mistakes others make. Successful entrepreneurs, financial gurus, and software experts will share actionable insights on how to position a small business for long-term sustainability and growth.

Attendees will:

Meet with up-and-coming business owners and discuss leading business strategies

Hear from financial and business planning experts on the do’s and don’ts of building a business

Learn about cutting-edge software that helps businesses build firm foundations for growth

The summit will also feature inspirational speakers including Iraq war veteran, TV celebrity and New York Times best-selling author J.R. Martinez, Yext CEO Howard Lerman, Thryv CEO Joe Walsh, and serial entrepreneur Randy Artman.

Also at the summit, entrepreneurs will get inside access to industry secrets and cutting-edge tools they need to succeed — while at the same time learning how to manage their cash flow, a critical need for all business owners. They’ll enjoy refreshments and one-on-one time with experts throughout the day. Attendees who sign up early will even receive a private meet and greet session with keynote speakers.

“ Connect19 is about connecting business owners with everything they need to take back control and achieve success,” said Thryv CMO Gordon Henry. “ It only takes one day of connecting to other entrepreneurs, gaining the insights, and feeling the inspiration, to change the trajectory of your small business.”

Save your seat for Connect19 before space runs out.

Date: Tuesday, October 22

Time: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

Location: Thryv Hotel & Conference Center, 2200 W Airfield Drive, Dallas, TX 75261

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the simple, easy-to-use software Thryv® that helps small business owners with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv provides modernized business functions allowing them to manage their time, communicate with clients, and get paid. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 25 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.