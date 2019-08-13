Everstream Solutions, LLC Taps Calysto to Grow Brand Awareness as Part of Midwest Business Fiber Network Expansion

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calysto Communications, a global marketing communications agency that specializes in raising awareness through its unique approach of market positioning and messaging, content marketing, public relations and digital and social media marketing for the IoT, mobile, wireless and telecom industries, today announced the agency has been selected by Everstream, a super-regional network service provider, to build brand awareness in support of Everstream’s $300 million expansion of its fiber footprint throughout the Midwest.

“As Everstream expands its fiber-based Ethernet, internet and data services offerings into new markets, Calysto is delighted to partner with the company to communicate why Everstream is the business fiber network of choice,” said Laura Borgstede, Calysto’s CEO. “With more than 20 years of expertise in the IoT, mobile, wireless and telecom ecosystems, we’re excited to be a part of Everstream’s growth trajectory and spread the word about fiber!”

“Calysto’s impressive telecom industry expertise and experience will prove invaluable as Everstream invests heavily in expanding its network into 12 new Midwest markets over the coming months,” said Brett Lindsey, President and Chief Executive Officer, Everstream. “After careful consideration, we believe Calysto’s integrated marketing capabilities, deep industry knowledge and influential connections align best with our strategic initiatives.”

About Everstream®

Everstream is a super-regional network service provider bringing fiber-based Ethernet, internet and data center solutions to businesses throughout the Midwest. We focus on delivering best-in-class network solutions while providing an unrivaled commitment to customer service. With more than 10,000 miles of fiber across five states and comprehensive data center connectivity at 100 Gigabit speed, we provide the fastest network in our service areas. Everstream’s network is capable of accommodating converged internet, voice and data services at speeds up to 100 Gbps. For more information, visit www.everstream.net.

About Calysto Communications

Calysto is a global marketing communications agency that specializes in raising awareness and driving value for companies in the IoT, mobile, wireless and telecom markets. Founded in 1999, Calysto has focused solely on these industries, providing experienced, senior-level experts to lead our clients’ communications efforts. Through our Strategic Business Framework™, content marketing, public relations and digital and social media strategies, we help strategically position our clients in the marketplace, and create award-winning programs that help them achieve their business and marketing goals. Learn more about Calysto at www.calysto.com.