Alameda County, California, Expands Relationship with Tyler Technologies

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with the Alameda County Probation Department in California for Tyler Supervision™. The department will use the case management system to manage juvenile probation and will enable automated offender check-in for adult probation.

The Alameda County Probation Department spans 13 cities and serves a population of 8,000 adult probation and 600 post-release supervision clients. The department found that using paper and manual processes proved increasingly inefficient and costly with such a large operation. It recently won a Tyler Excellence Award for its use of Tyler Supervision (known as CaseloadPRO before being acquired by Tyler in September 2018) to manage adult probation processes. These positive experiences with the solution, along with the Superior Court’s installations of Tyler’s Odyssey® case management and e-filing systems, convinced the county to extend the robust case management of its adult division to the juvenile division.

Tyler Supervision will also add a new capability for the adult division that allows its clients to enroll over the phone, check-in remotely, and update critical case factors utilizing a digital voice authentication system.

“We’ve had great success using a centralized case management system for adult probation; it has created efficiencies for probation officers with high caseloads and has given our staff critical information at their fingertips,” said Wendy Still, chief probation officer for Alameda County. “We’re eager to expand the same robust technology to our juvenile department, where we expect to duplicate the efficiencies in the adult probation department. And, we believe the software will enable us to be even more collaborative between our justice partners across the entire Alameda County Probation Department.”

The probation department shares information with the court via Tyler's Odyssey solution, which created efficiencies for probation officers with high caseloads. The Odyssey case management system, for example, put all case notes in one central database. This allows officers to see, at the click of a button, the details of cases with various outcomes.

Tyler Supervision will manage all aspects of juvenile supervision for the Alameda County Probation Department, including coordinating, communicating, recording, and tracking each step of the supervision process. The automated check-in feature sends text and email check-in reminders to probationers, and staff can automatically generate reports, letters, and forms as necessary. In addition, the juvenile case management system’s juvenile hall module tracks those while they are in-custody.

“We’re pleased to support Alameda County in this important project. This project, along with our recent agreement for electronic filing with the court, are examples of how we partner with our clients to enhance collaboration between justice partners to better achieve common goals and improve safety in the community,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Specifically, Tyler Supervision is a powerful, comprehensive solution for adult and juvenile case management, and we are confident in the efficiencies and strong integration it can bring to Alameda County.”

Alameda County is the seventh most populous county in California and has a population of approximately 1.6 million. Tyler also provides its Socrata® open data platform to the county and its Odyssey and eFileCA™ solutions to the county’s criminal and juvenile courts.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.