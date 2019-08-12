REGO Restaurant Group Enters Exclusive Deal With Coca-Cola

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REGO Restaurant Group, which includes the Quiznos and Taco Del Mar brands, has signed a multi-year agreement with The Coca-Cola Company to be the new strategic beverage partner for both brands going forward.

“Coca-Cola’s extensive portfolio of beverage brands will complement the varied cuisine – from tacos and burritos to salads and sandwiches – offered across our growing brand portfolio,” said Eric Grundmeier, Chief Supply Officer of REGO Restaurant Group. “Additionally, Coca-Cola’s seasoned foodservice presence supports our ‘centers of excellence’ strategy – a critical aspect of our brands’ transformations.”

“We are excited to form our partnership with Quiznos and the brands within REGO Restaurant Group’s portfolio,” said Susan Sheng, Vice President of National Sales for Coca-Cola North America. “We welcome the opportunity to leverage our joint marketing capabilities to grow their business, and to utilize our broad portfolio of beverages to complement the diverse foods across each brand’s unique menu.”

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company, partnering with some of today’s most prominent restaurant chains to offer over 500 brands globally.

About REGO Restaurant Group / High Bluff Capital Partners

Based in Denver, Colorado, REGO Restaurant Group is a fast-casual restaurant platform backed by High Bluff Capital Partners. The portfolio currently includes Quiznos, home of the original toasted sub, and Taco del Mar, which offers coastal Mexican cuisine. REGO Restaurant Group manages nearly 800 restaurants in 32 countries.

High Bluff Capital Partners is a private investment firm specializing in consumer-facing companies and brands with the potential for transformation and significant growth. The firm's team has extensive experience investing in, managing, leading and reinvigorating consumer businesses across the restaurant, entertainment, food, beverage and retail markets. More information can be found at www.highbluffcap.com.