Polaris Slingshot Partners with the Florida Gators Offering Fans a Once-in-a-Lifetime Chance to Experience the “Ultimate Joyride” During the Gator Walk

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polaris Slingshot, the three-wheeled, open-air roadster, has announced a partnership with the Florida Gators highlighted by a promotion to award fans with a once-in-a-lifetime chance to lead the iconic Gator Walk. The “ Florida Gators Ultimate Joyride powered by Slingshot” sweepstakes will give six Gators Football fans the chance to lead the fan walk at six 2019 home football games in the stylish and spirited Florida Gators-themed Slingshot, as well as win a pair of game tickets.

“ Nothing turns heads and excites a crowd like a Slingshot, particularly one all decked out in Florida Gators colors,” said Chris Sergeant, Vice President of Slingshot. “ The bold styling and open-air cockpit lends itself to be the perfect vehicle for one lucky fan each week to lead to Gator Walk. We’re excited to kick off the season as a proud sponsor of the Florida Gators.”

The “ Florida Gators Ultimate Joyride powered by Slingshot” sweepstakes is open now and will run through November 22, 2019. Fans have the chance to participate in the Gator Walk and win a pair of tickets to one of six home games: September 7 vs. University of Tennessee at Martin, September 21 vs. University of Tennessee, September 28 vs. Towson University, October 5 vs. Auburn University, November 9 vs. Vanderbilt and November 30 vs. Florida State. Fans can enter and read the official sweepstakes rules HERE.

With four distinct models, the 2019 Slingshot lineup takes style, technology, and a unique on-road driving experience to a whole new level. Select 2019 models feature the seven-inch touchscreen RideCommand® infotainment system with turn-by-turn navigation, while all Slingshot models are powered by a 2.4L GM engine that creates 173 horsepower and 166 ft-lbs of torque in a vehicle package that weighs of just over 1,700 lbs – creating an unheard of weight-to-power ratio. Slingshot’s 2019 lineup includes four models: the S, SL, SLR, and Grand Touring. Pricing ranges from $20,999 (S) to $30,999 (Grand Touring).

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot®, a product of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII), is a three-wheeled motorcycle that delivers a ride like nothing else you’ve ever experienced. The Slingshot is powered by a 2.4-liter engine with a five-speed manual transmission and comes in a variety of models that will leave you grinning from ear-to-ear. To learn more, visit www.PolarisSlingshot.com.

Slingshot® is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile and does not meet automotive safety standards. Drivers should always wear helmets and seat belts. Three wheeled vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT approved full face helmet and fasten seat belts. Driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Rider licensing requirements vary by state. Check your state’s requirements before driving. Don’t drink and drive. Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc. © Polaris Industries Inc.