Arturo deep-learning property analytics to enhance Canopius risk selection

CHICAGO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arturo, the artificial intelligence and deep-learning property analytics start-up, today announces it has entered into a partnership with UK-based global specialty (re)insurer Canopius AG (“Canopius”).

Arturo’s deep-learning property analysis capability will be integrated into Canopius, providing physical property characteristic and predictive analytics, enabling more informed and differentiated pricing decisions at the point of underwriting

Marek Shafer, chief digital officer, Canopius, said: “Arturo’s, AI-powered image analytics capability is hugely impressive. Canopius is excited to be harnessing this pioneering technology, which will help to fine-tune our risk selection process and improve point-of-sale underwriting.”

John-Isaac Clark, CEO at Arturo said: “Arturo was built from the ground up within American Family Insurance and we deeply understand the specific challenges our insurance customers are trying to solve. We are incredibly excited to announce our relationship with Canopius and looking forward to working together to further enhance our product to meet their current and future needs.”

About Canopius

Canopius is a global specialty (re)insurer with underwriting operations in Bermuda, China, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the UK and US. It underwrites through Lloyd’s Syndicate 4444 (managed by Canopius Managing Agents Limited) and a US surplus lines insurer, Canopius US Insurance, Inc. For more information, visit www.canopius.com or follow @CanopiusGroup

About Arturo

Arturo is a deep learning spin-out from American Family Insurance relentlessly committed to delivering highly accurate structured data observations and predictions for residential and commercial properties for use in the Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Reinsurance, Lending, and Securities markets.

Leveraging the latest satellite, aerial, and ground-level imagery, as well as unique proprietary data sources, Arturo’s deep learning models provide on-demand differentiated property data unparalleled by any other provider. To learn more about Arturo, Inc., please visit: www.arturo.ai or follow @arturo_ai