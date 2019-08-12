Cost Plus World Market Partners With Sanrio to Launch Exclusive Hello Kitty® Merchandise

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In Japan, Omatsuri are traditional festivals that take place throughout the year. In celebration of the upcoming fall season of Omatsuri and Hello Kitty’s 45th Anniversary, Cost Plus World Market® has launched its latest Hello Kitty Collection® from Sanrio in stores and online at www.worldmarket.com.

This limited, special Omatsuri collection features the global icon along with a few of her friends, including Badtz-Maru™, Keroppi™ and Chococat™. Exclusive to World Market®, the collection includes trinket dishes, stationery, tote bags, plush toys, tabletop ceramics, food and drinks, and more. Fans and collectors should take note that these adorable items are only around for a short time.

Meet Hello Kitty in person! Fans will have a chance to meet Hello Kitty at five in store meet & greet events throughout August and September in select cities around the U.S. In addition, customers can sample some of her favorite treats and have their name drawn in Japanese calligraphy by celebrated artist Kuniharu Yoshida. Calligraphy is free and limited to one per person. Each event is open to the public, first come, first served and and is subject to change or cancellation.

Saturday, August 17

1:00 – 3:00 pm

Cost Plus World Market

22929 Hawthorne Blvd

Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, August 24

1:00 – 3:00 pm

Cost Plus World Market

1623 North Sheffield Avenue

Chicago, IL

Friday, August 30

6:00 – 8:00 pm

Cost Plus World Market

2040 Redwood Highway

Greenbrae, CA

Saturday, August 31

1:00 – 3:00 pm

2552 Taylor Street

San Francisco, CA

Sunday, September 8

1:00 – 3:00 pm

1313 West Sunflower Avenue

Santa Ana, CA

