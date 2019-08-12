Health in Motion Network Partners with Urgent Care Association to Improve Patient Access to Quality Healthcare

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Health in Motion Network secured a network agreement with Gateway2Better Network™ and access to 3,500 Urgent Care Centers nationally.

By partnering with the Urgent Care Association (UCA) and its network of urgent care centers, Health in Motion Network is opening the door for greater access to efficient, quality care management and personalization to patients across the country.

This partnership enables individual, regional and national healthcare organizations to join the Gateway2Better Network and secure partnerships designed to support growth, innovation and access to care. The Gateway2Better Network is a UCA member benefit, so the ability to join the network is exclusive to organizational members.

The national Gateway2Better Network will seamlessly connect government, self-insured employers, and other stakeholders seeking healthcare destinations for employees or customers to the UCA member organizations.

At the patient level, individuals can access simplified healthcare coordination with both primary and urgent care centers in the Health in Motion Network, removing the current gaps in coverage, and setting a new paradigm for enhanced care in our communities. This makes it easier for patients to access on-demand, affordable care without worrying about out-of-network expenses.

“The Urgent Care Association via its Gateway2Better Network, is excited to partner with Health in Motion (Network),” said Laurel Stoimenoff, CEO of UCA. “Together we can bring innovative options to employers and other stakeholders seeking cost-effective healthcare solutions. The market is changing and employers are looking for new ways to simplify and improve the patient experience and access to healthcare. The nearly 9000 urgent care centers across the country are already providing a significant amount of primary care and this is a logical next step in their evolution. G2BN and HiMN can effectively provide nationwide access to on-demand primary care services for injury, illness, wellness and better health.”

Health in Motion Network continues to extend its strategic partnerships to hundreds of specialty access points that operate on a common Managed Health as a Service platform that enables efficient delivery of exceptional healthcare in the community.

About the Urgent Care Association

The Urgent Care Association (UCA) is a membership association of leaders, providers, and suppliers in the field of on-demand, consumer-focused healthcare. UCA advances the industry and supports member success through advocacy, research, education, collaboration, and high standards of care. The association maintains an active online presence and member community for daily exchange of best practices. For more information, visit www.ucaoa.org.

About Health in Motion Network

Health in Motion creates a new front door to accessing better health. Remarkable change in healthcare is possible by connecting the disconnected and serving the medically underserved. The network brings patients, doctors, pharmacists, and their data and benefits together with one connected system of healthcare delivery and management.

Employers will provide care based on outcomes, unlike traditional, payment-driven models. The network uses revolutionary delivery and management systems to help keep employee populations healthy and address chronic conditions continuously – before they become a problem.

About OCN ConnectedCare

OCN ConnectedCare is Managed Healthcare as a Service, providing the innovation platform, leadership and management for subsidiaries Health in Motion Network, ERX-Direct, and Care Direct.

For more information, email info@OCNCC.net.