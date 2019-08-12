Veteran Gaming, Lodging, Travel Analyst Launches Research Firm

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analyst Hub, an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own business, today announced that senior Gaming, Lodging and Travel Analyst Brian McGill has partnered with the firm to launch Morning Line Research.

The new research boutique will focus on both public and private companies in the gaming, lodging and travel space and will offer innovative and compelling research about the industry.

“The research paradigm continues to shift faster and faster towards high quality independent research that can be delivered with low overhead costs, and we couldn’t be more excited that Brian acted on this and partnered with Analyst Hub to launch a high quality gaming and lodging research boutique,” said Mike Kronenberg, CEO of Analyst Hub. “Analysts need top-notch sales, distribution technology and strict compliance to scale efficiently and build a profitable business. With 15 analyst teams we are rapidly proving the unbundled, low overheard cost model is what makes sense in a post-MiFID world.”

“In the current shrinking trading commission environment, I knew it was time to strike out on my own and there’s no better partner than Analyst Hub. They are the leader in scaling independent institutional research boutiques,” said McGill. “Their senior salespeople, innovative and proprietary technology and distribution tools are exactly what I need.”

Before launching his firm, McGill was Managing Director with Telsey Advisory Group. Prior to that, he worked for more than seven years as a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott. He also spent several years at Wachovia, Susquehanna, and Buckingham Research Group. He has over 20 years of experience on both the buy and sell side of equity research and is well known in the gaming sector for his kick-the-tires approach to research.

About Analyst Hub

Founded in 2018, Analyst Hub is an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprise. The company’s turn-key solution offers essential institutional infrastructure tools, compliance, experienced institutional sales, corporate access support and marketing. More info available at www.analysthub.com.