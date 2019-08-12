Mediacom Communications Named ACF Fiorentina Jersey Sponsor for 2019-20 Season

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mediacom Communications Corporation and ACF Fiorentina are pleased to announce Mediacom will be the Club's shirt sponsor for the 2019-20 season.

Serving as both Chairman and CEO of Mediacom and President of Fiorentina, Rocco B. Commisso is keen to invest further in Fiorentina and reinforce the club's bond with the U.S. based cable television firm with the aim of taking the Viola back to the level the city deserves.

The agreement will provide considerable funds to help the Florence-based club compete in the world of soccer with its very stringent rules.

“I believe greatly in the image potential of Florence and Fiorentina,” said Commisso. “This sponsorship will ensure the Fiorentina brand enjoys not just national but also international visibility thanks to Mediacom. I am convinced that strengthening the ties between Mediacom and Fiorentina is essential to obtain reciprocal benefits and help both companies achieve significant targets.”

