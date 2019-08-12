Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts Joins Global Hotel Alliance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Hotel Alliance (“GHA”), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands and operator of the award-winning, multi-brand loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, today announced that Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts (“NBHR”), will soon be joining the growing portfolio of over 30 independent brands and 550 hotels in 75 countries.

Introduced by Jack Penrod two decades ago as the first luxury beach club concept, today the Nikki Beach brand can be experienced in 15 different locations, with 13 beach clubs and five exclusive locations where its hotels and resorts are operated in Dubai (UAE), Santorini and Porto Heli (Greece), Bodrum (Turkey) and Koh Samui (Thailand), with more global hotspots coming soon. All properties feature cutting-edge architecture, contemporary dining, indulgent Nikki Spa services, and signature entertainment, creating an enhanced Nikki Beach experience.

Chris Hartley, GHA’s CEO, is thrilled to add some beach club ambiance to the alliance’s diverse portfolio of brands: “Nikki Beach combines a luxury beach experience with style and fun, and that’s just what DISCOVERY customers love. Showcasing unique brands to a global audience is what we’re all about, and Nikki Beach enriches that proposition and will prove a popular addition to our portfolio.”

Alexander Schneider, President of the Global NBHR division, feels that the alliance platform is just what the brand needs as it embarks upon ambitious growth plans: “Nikki Beach is evolving from a pure beach-club brand to provide luxury lifestyle hospitality concepts as well, and so we need to reach beyond our local audience to global leisure travellers. GHA gives us instant access to 15 million such customers, and we’re excited to become part of this growing alliance as we plot our growth strategy.”

The integration of Nikki Beach into the alliance and the DISCOVERY programme is planned for Q1 2020.

Founded in 2004 with the goal of helping independent, upscale and luxury hotel brands to compete with the global majors, while retaining their individuality, this year GHA celebrates its 15th anniversary.

Editor’s Notes:

About Global Hotel Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 30 brands with over 550 hotels in 75 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 15 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com

About Nikki Beach Global

Nikki Beach has grown into a global, multifaceted luxury hospitality company with 13 beach clubs, 5 hotels and resorts, a lifestyle division (including fashion boutiques and a magazine), special events and Nikki Cares, a 501c3 non-profit charity.

Nikki Beach can now be experienced in: Miami Beach, USA; Saint Tropez, France; Saint Barth, Caribbean; Marbella, Spain; Koh Samui, Thailand; Mallorca, Spain; Ibiza, Spain; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Dubai, UAE; Bodrum, Turkey; Versilia, Italy; Barbados, Caribbean and Costa Smeralda, Italy. Every year, Nikki Beach has a pop-up location during the Cannes International Film Festival in France and a summer-long pop-up lounge at the Waterfront in Porto Cervo, Italy.

For more information, visit nikkibeach.com

