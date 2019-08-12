InfiniteIO Partners with Cloudian to Optimize Economics of Private Cloud Storage

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enterprises and organizations across industries can improve storage economics without making changes to existing IT operations, using a new joint solution introduced today by InfiniteIO, the leader in making hybrid cloud storage simple and fast, and Cloudian, a global leader in enterprise object storage systems. The validated solution combining Cloudian HyperStore object storage with InfiniteIO Hybrid Cloud Tiering offers customers and channel partners a simple-to-use and powerful solution that optimizes storage cost and performance with no changes to users, applications or systems.

"Customers in industries such as scientific research, healthcare, surveillance, and media and entertainment are increasingly adopting private clouds to meet their data storage needs," said Sanjay Jagad, senior director of products and solutions at Cloudian. "The Cloudian-InfiniteIO joint solution enables these customers to overcome the scale and performance limitations of traditional storage at a cost savings of up to 70 percent."

The Cloudian and InfiniteIO solution helps ensure data is properly placed across primary and secondary storage as well as public cloud, potentially saving millions of dollars in primary and backup storage costs. Organizations can install InfiniteIO like a network switch to offload file metadata operations and intelligently migrate hundreds of petabytes of inactive data from on-premises NAS systems to the exabyte scalable Cloudian object storage system, with no downtime or disruption to existing IT environments. Using Cloudian and InfiniteIO, customers can attain highly available enterprise-class storage with the performance of all-flash NAS in all storage tiers.

“Cloudian’s focus on delivering limitlessly scalable, highly cost-effective storage is the foundation enterprises need to manage and protect increasing data volumes across on-premises, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments,” said Liem Nguyen, vice president of marketing at InfiniteIO. “The simplicity, performance and scale that InfiniteIO and Cloudian are bringing together will help organizations extend their existing IT investments to save money yet uniquely avoid disruption to their business.”

