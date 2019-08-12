CORRECTING and REPLACING Druva and VMware Bring Data Protection for the Cloud Era to VMworld 2019

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The corrected release reads:

DRUVA AND VMWARE BRING DATA PROTECTION FOR THE CLOUD ERA TO VMWORLD 2019

Learn how Druva is helping enterprises accelerate growth and inform decisions with simple and reliable data protection at booth #827

Druva, Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, today announced its lineup as a platinum sponsor of VMworld 2019, at booth number 827. The company will be showcasing the industry’s only SaaS-based data protection platform, which delivers cloud backup and disaster recovery across endpoints, data center, and cloud workloads, including VMware environments – without any dedicated hardware, software or skilled resources.

“Customers increasingly want to run mission-critical workloads in the cloud to leverage its agility, cost savings, and enhanced security,” said Kristen Edwards, Director of Alliances Programs, VMware. “VMware Cloud on AWS allows customers to leverage the familiarity of VMware tools and training while running their existing applications securely across a hybrid cloud environment. As we continue expanding the capabilities of VMware Cloud, partners like Druva are important to delivering on our vision of a centralized approach for data protection across both on-premise and cloud workloads.”

Druva is inviting all VMworld attendees to the booth to be a part of the following activities:

Attend our VMworld breakout sessions and hear Druva and partners, including VMware and AWS: Hybrid Cloud on AWS Protect All Your VMware Environments: Mon., Aug. 26, 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. | Islander G, Lower Level Rethink Data Protection and Management for VMware: Tues., Aug. 27, 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. | Islander I, Lower Level

Stop by for daily presentations at Druva’s booth, including: Data Protection for the Cloud Era: Hear how Druva protects and manages your enterprise data across endpoint, data center and cloud workloads. Druva is built on AWS and offered as-a-Service; customers drive down costs by up to 50 percent by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. AWS & Druva: Learn about our joint solutions to support enterprise migration and the journey to cloud. VMware & Druva: Scalable Data Protection for VMware Cloud on AWS: Built natively in AWS, Druva provides integrated and simple data protection, backup, DR, and analytics for VMware Cloud workloads on AWS, and can be secured straight from VMware Cloud Marketplace. Okta & Druva: Managing Identity and Data Protection in a Cloud-First World leveraging Okta identity to manage endpoint data protection.



VMworld 2019 will take place August 25-29 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. Attendees can visit Druva at booth #827. More information can be found on the Druva VMworld website. See you there!

About Druva

Druva delivers Data Protection and Management for the cloud era. Druva Cloud Platform is built on AWS and offered as-a-Service; customers drive down costs by up to 50 percent by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. Druva is trusted worldwide by over 4,000 companies at the forefront of embracing the cloud. Druva is a privately held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and is funded by Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors, Tenaya Capital, Riverwood Capital and Nexus Partners. Visit Druva and follow us @druvainc.