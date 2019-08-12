Another Reason to Love Your Jeep®: Buy It Installed, Inc. Announces Partnership with Bestop to Offer Professional Installation with Purchase

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Buy It Installed, an e-commerce service company, today announced a partnership with Bestop®, the leading manufacturer of premium soft tops and accessories. Since 1986, Bestop® has been the only supplier of factory soft tops for Jeep Wranglers.

Building on a long history of innovation, Bestop customers will now be able to purchase select products with professional home installation, powered by the Buy It Installed® button.

“Here at Bestop we wanted to make the open-air experience more accessible and convenient,” says Bill Gibson, Vice President of Sales at Bestop. “Now our customers can purchase an installation with one click at checkout.”

“We’re thrilled to launch this partnership with a company like Bestop®,” said Buy It Installed, Inc. CEO Grant Van Cleve. “They’re leading the charge as retailers adjust their strategy to meet consumers’ expectations and deliver convenience, quality and choice.”

According to a 2019 report by global consulting firm Alix Partners, as the market continues the shift away from Do It Yourself (DIY) to Do It For Me (DIFM), consumers across the globe are increasingly looking for convenient options when they buy products that require value-added services.

Manufacturers and retailers interested in adding professional home installation through the Buy It Installed button or Buy It Installed UPC can contact sales@buyitinstalled.com or visit www.buyitinstalled.com.

About Bestop® and Bestop Premium Accessories Group (BPAG)

Born in the outdoor haven of Boulder, Colorado, Bestop® (pronounced “Best-Top”) was founded in 1954, introducing consumers to custom Jeep® tops sewn together in a small upholstery shop. From its early bootstrap days, Bestop has evolved into the world's leading manufacturer of premium soft tops and accessories for Jeep® vehicles, and the sole supplier of factory soft tops on all Jeep Wranglers for more than three decades. Now 65 years young, the company is committed to providing the highest quality, innovation and durability to the consumer. Bestop is part of Bestop Premium Accessories Group (BPAG), the industry’s leading group of premium Jeep accessory manufacturers that includes: Baja Designs LED Lighting, known as “The Scientists of Lighting” and the choice of many pro off-road racers; Tuffy Security Products, the leader in security products for Jeeps, trucks and other vehicles; PRP Seats, manufacturer of seats for Jeeps, trucks, and UTVs such as the Polaris RZR and Can-Am Maverick X3; BullRing, the number one seller of retractable tie down anchors designed for use on Ford®, GM®, RAM® and Toyota® trucks; And Softopper, a leading provider of convertible soft tops for pickup trucks. For more information, visit Bestop’s website at Bestop.com, or call 800-845-3567.

About Buy It Installed, Inc.

The Buy It Installed® button is a simple, one-click ecommerce button that enables online consumers to purchase products with installation included. Buy It Installed, Inc. works with ecommerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, manufacturers and distributors to create a do-it-for-me (DIFM) consumer experience for consumer electronics, smart home devices, computer hardware, plumbing, lighting and more. Its Craftsman Republic® network consists of thousands of craftsmen nationwide who are brand certified and ready to help consumers get the most enjoyment out of their purchase. More information is available at www.buyitinstalled.com