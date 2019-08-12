BlueSnap Enhances Customers Frictionless Chargeback Management Through Partnership With Chargebacks911

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueSnap, an online payments technology company, today announced a partnership with Chargebacks911, a technology platform provider for loss prevention and dispute management, to offer comprehensive dispute management tools to users of BlueSnap’s payment processing solutions. With built-in capabilities powered by Chargebacks911, BlueSnap customers now have the ability to access advanced mitigation services—as well as industry-leading chargeback prevention and management tools—through BlueSnap’s exclusive All-in-One Payment Platform.

This seamless integration between BlueSnap’s online payment solutions and Chargebacks911’s proprietary systems and technology gives customers the best of both worlds: an all-inclusive payment processing platform combined with award-winning dispute services that address every stage of the chargeback cycle.

“This partnership allows us to facilitate the chargeback dispute process for our customers and provides them with comprehensive reporting and analytics, as well as the opportunity to have the dispute process fully managed on their behalf” said Manny Pansa, SVP, Head of Product & Account Management at BlueSnap.

A serious—and often overlooked—threat to merchants’ sustainability and revenue, chargebacks already cost merchants over $100 billion every year. The partnership between BlueSnap and Chargebacks911 means merchants of all sizes can now access the industry’s most advanced chargeback prevention and revenue recovery solutions.

“We’re very proud to have been chosen as BlueSnap’s technology platform in chargeback management,” said Eric Deraspe, Head of Product at Chargebacks911. “We’re always looking to build relationships with the best solution providers in the market. Providing Intelligent tools that aid in managing and mitigating disputes, coupled with brilliant payment technology Bluesnap is known for, is a win-win for everyone.”

With the choice of full- or self-service programs, BlueSnap customers can choose the level of assistance they need. The native integration features a simple, streamlined setup and single log-in access as well as comprehensive reporting and analytics to help merchants understand chargeback transactions.

Users will also be able to reduce the number of incoming chargebacks automatically through Visa’a VMPI.

To learn more about the partnership, visit: https://home.bluesnap.com/chargeback-management/.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single-integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 110 payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at https://home.bluesnap.com/.

About Chargebacks911

Chargebacks911, also known as The Chargeback Company, safeguards over 2.4 billion online transactions every year, representing clients in 87 different countries. As industry-leading innovators, Chargebacks911 is credited with developing the most effective strategies for helping businesses maximise revenue and reduce loss in a variety of industries and sectors within the payments space. It is the first global company fully dedicated to mitigating chargeback risk and eliminating chargeback fraud. As well as being named the 2018 Retail Security Initiative of the Year at the Retail Systems’ Awards, Chargebacks911 has also taken home the Customer Choice Award for Best Chargeback Management Solution at the CardNotPresent Awards for four years in succession.

https://chargebacks911.com/.