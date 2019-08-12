Clover Sonoma Launches New “Strong Inside” Campaign to Celebrate the Inner Strength of Women

PETALUMA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clover Sonoma, a third-generation family-owned and operated dairy, today announced a new advocacy campaign to celebrate the strength of women and inspire others to harness their own inner strengths. U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Brandi Chastain, U.S.A. Outdoor Champion and distance runner Alysia Montaño, WNBA standout Olympic gold medalist Jennifer Azzi, and Emmy-winning sports journalist and author Amy Gutierrez come together to talk about how they overcame obstacles and handled adversity to keep their eye on the ball, whether they are on the court, field, track, or at home with their families. Clover Sonoma partnered with these women to showcase their dynamic strength as athletes, but also as mothers, business women, wives, and community leaders looking to empower future generations and women to be “strong inside.”

“As a local dairy that creates conscious dairy products for growing families, we wanted to harness the energy and strength of women athletes, who are role models in their communities, to figure out what makes them strong inside,” said Clover Sonoma Vice President of Sales & Marketing Kristel Corson. “As a mom, I know the value in sharing positive stories that inspire and empower the next generation. I also know the nutritional value of our products are essential for not only growing bodies, but also for athletes who need the strength to reach their goals.”

The series of videos will be shared across digital platforms including social media and sponsored ads. The campaign also includes a Public Service Announcement, “The More You Clo,” spotlighting facts about dairy including Clover Sonoma’s icon Clo the Cow who celebrated her 50th birthday this year. To view the series, please visit www.cloversonoma.com/stronginside.

Milk, the Original Superfood

Milk has been a major source of nutrition for these athletes and their families. When it comes to children and nutrition, nothing can take the place of milk: it is an irreplaceable superfood that supports bone strength, improves mental focus, and helps with muscle repair.

“When it comes to sports, I believe the most important muscle in your body is from your shoulders up,” said Brandi Chastain. “You can have someone who’s incredibly strong or fit or technical, but if they can’t think under pressure or see the next best option, their overall effectiveness won’t be as high as it could be. I talk to my players about the importance of nutrition in helping their brains, and having good protein through a glass of milk is a perfect example of something they can do daily.”

Milk has eight naturally-occurring vitamins and minerals, while non-dairy alternatives only have one or two. And it’s been proven that our bodies absorb those natural nutrients better than if they’re fortified. Dietary trends come and go, but milk has remained a constant source of protein and calcium to build strong bones. Milk also has a perfect ratio of fats, carbohydrates, protein, and nutrients.

For anyone engaged in sports, it’s important to have “go-to” healthy nutrition. Even better, a healthy breakfast with milk has been shown to support focus in school and on the field or court.

“I know, coming from an athlete’s perspective, we get the best out of our bodies when we think intentionally about what we put into it,” said Alysia Montaño. “In setting my kids up for the day, I want to allow them the opportunity to start their day off with a full charge and that means a nutrient-dense breakfast. When my daughter goes off into the day, I know she’s going into a world of stimulus and there’s so much to pick up on. I want to give her brain the fuel that it needs, which is why we start off the morning with milk.”

Milk has helped these women grow into the strong athletes they are today, and they want the same healthy start for their families. For Azzi, including dairy in her son Macklin’s diet has been a priority for her family.

“Milk was a big part of my diet growing up, and I think it’s a fantastic source of protein,” said Jennifer Azzi. “It’s just very complete. I don’t want to be too controlling with our son’s diet, but as an athlete, I know the value of everything that he is putting in his body. He has a bottle of Clover Sonoma milk in the morning and at night, and I think it’s doing great things for his growth and development.”

These athletes also shared that when they reach for Clover Sonoma milk, they are doing something good for not only their child/children, but also buying local which supports their community.

“I grew up with Clover Sonoma and I am a huge fan,” said Amy Gutierrez, a Petaluma native where Clover Sonoma is headquartered. “They have done an amazing job in our community and support so many different causes, which is why I believe they are as successful as they are.”

Clover Cares Supports Communities

Clover Cares was born from founder Gene Benedetti who had a vision to build a company that reflected his personal ethos, “to do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Today, Clover Cares is Gene’s ethos put into action, and our “Strong Inside” campaign supports our focus around empowering future generations. As part of our Clover Cares giveback program, Clover Sonoma will be donating $2,500 including both cash and product donations to each non-profit affiliated with our “Strong Inside” athletes including, Girls on the Run (Alysia Montaño & Amy Gutierrez), Bay Area Women’s Sports Initiative (Brandi Chastain), and Play Marin (Jennifer Azzi). More information on these non-profits can be found below:

Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. They envision a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams.

inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. They envision a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams. BAWSI was created to harness the power of female athletes to impact society and connect through authentic, intentional service. With its first initiative, BAWSI aimed to do this by providing opportunities to serve young girls who weren’t being exposed to organized sports, or physical education classes, and to reach girls in communities where obesity and diabetes were prevalent.

was created to harness the power of female athletes to impact society and connect through authentic, intentional service. With its first initiative, BAWSI aimed to do this by providing opportunities to serve young girls who weren’t being exposed to organized sports, or physical education classes, and to reach girls in communities where obesity and diabetes were prevalent. PLAY Marin is an integrated and unified community where both individuals and families live, work and most importantly, play together. We believe that play is an integral component of forming lasting friendships, developing critical skills, and teaching valuable life lessons. This play can take shape in various forms from participation in organized sports to a simple play date.

About Clover Sonoma

Third-generation family-owned and operated, Clover Sonoma is recognized as a leader at the forefront of the dairy industry. The Petaluma-based company in Northern California’s beautiful Sonoma County was the first dairy in the United States to become American Humane Certified, and hold its partnership of family-owned dairy farms to a higher standard by developing its own unique Clover Promise of Excellence. Clover Sonoma is proud to bring conscious dairy products direct from its farms to consumers. Now a Certified B Corporation®, the company uses its business as a power to do good, and its passionate support of animal welfare, sustainable business practices, and local community have always been hallmarks of the business. Each year, the company gives back at least five percent of its profits to support these passions under its Clover Cares program. For more information, please visit www.cloversonoma.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.