 HelloFresh and Jessica Alba Launch New Multi-Phase Collaboration Starting with First-Ever Date Night Box

HelloFresh Date Night Box provides everything needed to create an unforgettable “night in” with a special someone including fresh ingredients and step-by-step instructions needed to cook a three-course dinner for two. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HelloFresh SE (HFG), the leader in delivering delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes to households worldwide, announced today the launch of a new partnership with Jessica Alba, actress, New York Times bestselling author, and founder of The Honest Company. The collaboration will feature specially-curated recipes, expert tips, and new product offerings designed to master various aspects of the at-home dining experience. Kicking off today with the introduction of the first-ever HelloFresh Date Night Box, the partnership will extend across multiple phases all designed to help consumers connect with loved ones over the dinner table. Each phase of the partnership will also feature Jessica's specially-curated favorites - clean bath, body and beauty products from The Honest Company and Honest Beauty.

“It's important for me to be able to share a homemade meal with the people I love. I am a huge fan of HelloFresh, and no matter how busy my day is, I know I can rely on them to cook easy and delicious meals at home,” said Jessica Alba, Founder of The Honest Company and Honest Beauty. “I am excited to announce that we have teamed up to bring easy recipes to life for some of my favorite occasions - date night, family dinner and holiday entertaining.”

Date Night Box

Available now through September 7 for $49.99 plus $6.99 shipping, the HelloFresh Date Night Box provides everything needed to create an unforgettable “night in” with a special someone. Designed by Alba, the box includes fresh ingredients and step-by-step instructions needed to cook a three-course dinner for two including:

● Appetizer: Tomato Bruschetta with Thai Basil and Balsamic Glaze

● Main Course: Prosciutto-Wrapped Chicken over Truffled Mushroom Risotto

● Dessert: Foodstirs® Molten Chocolate Mug Cake

In addition to a chef-curated meal, each box will include exclusive tips from Alba on how to create a romantic date night experience at home. The first 100 customers will also receive a special clean beauty gift from Honest Beauty™ - Tinted Lip Balm and Eye Shadow Palette - the perfect combo to create an effortless date night look.

For more information on the Date Night Box, visit www.hellofresh.com/datenight.

Jessica Alba’s Favorite Family Recipe

For busy families who struggle to get dinner on the table each night, Alba will be sharing her most-loved, foolproof recipe from HelloFresh: One-Pot Italian Sausage and Fusilli Soup. HelloFresh customers can look for Alba’s favorite dinner recipe on the menu in October along with tips on how to make meal prep a family affair - kids included.

Seasonal Offering

HelloFresh and Alba will release a special holiday offering to be announced later this year.

“Whether it's a weeknight with the family, date night for a couple, or a celebration, food has the power to bring people together, “ said Claudia Sidoti, Principal Chef and Head of Recipe Development at HelloFresh. “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Jessica Alba to give home cooks a variety of easy and delicious ways to make dinnertime a special experience and a time to connect with one another.”

For more information on the collaboration and to see Jessica Alba’s exclusive tips, visit www.hellofresh.com/jessica-alba.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE is the leading global meal-kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada and New Zealand. HelloFresh delivered 65.6 million meals to 2.48 million active customers worldwide in Q1 2019 (January 1 - March 31, 2019). HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Zurich, Sydney, Toronto and Auckland.