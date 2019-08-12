National Football League and Sportradar Broaden Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Football League (NFL) and Sportradar, the world’s leading provider of sports data and content, today announced an expansion of their existing partnership, which will license the distribution of NFL official league data and content to more fans around the world.

Since 2015, Sportradar has been the NFL’s exclusive distributor of official play- by-play statistics, as well as the NFL’s proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) player tracking data to media outlets. The original partnership included the creation of Sportradar’s cutting-edge research platform, Radar360, which is used by the NFL, its member clubs, and media outlets. These aspects of the partnership will continue in the new agreement.

The renewal significantly expands upon the existing partnership, including exclusive distribution of real-time official play-by-play data and NGS data to sports betting operators in the U.S. and internationally where sports betting is legal and regulated. Official licensed data will improve the speed and accuracy of NFL data and enhance protections for consumers. In addition, Sportradar will now have the right to distribute live audio-visual (AV) game feeds to sportsbooks in select international markets.

The NFL will also use Sportradar’s comprehensive and award-winning integrity services to monitor betting across all NFL games (preseason, regular season, and postseason). The NFL and its clubs will also have access to Sportradar’s integrity education workshops and products to ensure the continuation of the NFL’s high standard for integrity.

“ Sportradar has been an excellent partner the last four years and has provided the league, our teams, and media marketplace with innovative data products,” said Hans Schroeder, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, NFL Media. “ We look forward to working with Sportradar to deliver fast, accurate official league data that will innovate and improve experiences for our fans across platforms.”

“ We are thrilled to become NFL’s exclusive data distribution partner, undoubtedly one of the most important partnerships in Sportradar’s history. We are confident we will maximize our strong partnership with the NFL and deliver ground-breaking products across the gaming, fantasy and the media worlds,” said Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive Office of Sportradar. “ As the unequivocal global leader in sports data, we are ideally positioned to support the NFL in providing innovative products to enhance the way fans experience the game and help maintain the continued integrity of the NFL competition.”

