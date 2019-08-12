Harbor Beach Capital Partners With Atlantic Southern Paving

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harbor Beach Capital (“Harbor Beach”), a private equity firm focused on investing in middle market companies, is pleased to announce today that its affiliate has made an investment in Atlantic Southern Paving (“ASP”). The transaction was completed in partnership with ASP’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Curry, as well Aldine Capital Partners.

Based in Broward County, Florida, ASP has been a leading provider of pavement maintenance and construction services in Florida, and nationally, for over 25 years. The business, founded by Mickey Curry in 1992, has evolved into a key partner to commercial and municipal customers by providing outsourced pavement maintenance planning, as well as repair, maintenance and construction services to customers including retailers, hotel chains, restaurants and REITS in South Florida and throughout the United States.

“I’m excited to partner with Harbor Beach,” stated ASP CEO Michael Curry. “They have significant expertise in partnering with growth-oriented companies and they share our team’s vision to create a larger paving business through continued organic growth, complemented by strategic add-on acquisitions.”

“We are exceptionally pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Mike Curry, his brother and Vice President of National Sales, Dan, Chief Operating Officer Terry Smith and the rest of ASP’s talented management team. The company’s longstanding reputation for excellent service, coupled with management’s 'can-do' attitude and successful track record of profitable growth make this a compelling opportunity for us,” stated Harbor Beach Managing Partner Brian Urbanek.

Harbor Beach partnered with Aldine Capital Partners and Enterprise Bank & Trust on the transaction.

About Harbor Beach

Harbor Beach Capital is a private equity firm specializing in control investments in middle market companies. We partner and align our interests with talented management teams to help companies reach their full potential and create long-term value. We take an active approach and commit the required resources to each investment to help drive growth and operating efficiencies. For more information, please visit our website at www.harborbeachcapital.com

About Aldine Capital Partners

Aldine Capital Partners is a private investment firm, which provides junior capital financing to lower middle-market companies. Aldine typically invests $4 – $25 million per transaction in a combination of subordinated debt and equity. Collaborating with traditional and independent sponsors as well as talented management teams, Aldine deploys capital to facilitate growth, support acquisitions/buyouts, or provide shareholder liquidity. Aldine’s success is built on a collaborative approach that harnesses over 90 years of combined experience and relationships to create tailored capital solutions. www.aldinecapital.com

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bank & Trust is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri and operates branch locations in Arizona, Kansas, Missouri and New Mexico. Our Enterprise Value Lending team is a dedicated lending division that works with private equity firms and mezzanine sponsors to tailor financing solutions to your unique needs. From professional services to manufacturing, distribution to technology services, Enterprise Value Lending has partnered with firms across the country since 2004. Our team of dedicated, relationship-oriented bankers have over 50 years' cumulative experience with acquisitions, mergers and recapitalizations. Our parent company, Enterprise Financial Services Corp, is a publicly-traded company with its common stock traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "EFSC." https://www.enterprisebank.com/business/enterprise-value-lending