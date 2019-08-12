Accenture Helps Radisson Hotel Group Transform its Group Sales, Business Development, and Operations in the Americas with Integrated Digital Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has helped Radisson Hotel Group in the Americas develop and implement a new digital customer relationship management platform and mobile application, bringing them together in a single, scalable system that makes it easier for the company’s franchisees and owners to do business with the global hotel group. The new platform helps to effectively drive sales growth, while ensuring standardized and efficient operations.

Accenture and Radisson Hotel Group have implemented the cloud-based solution across the company’s Americas portfolio including: Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson.

“We continue to look at all the investments we are making through the lens of our owners and franchisees and this new platform allows us to dramatically standardize, digitize and automate our owner, franchisee, and global sales engagement model,” said Ken Greene, Radisson Hotel Group president, Americas. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Accenture to improve efficiencies across the company and fuel our future growth plans.”

Radisson wanted to equip its owners and franchisees — whether the owner of a single Country Inn & Suites by Radisson or an owner with a portfolio of hotels across multiple brands and countries — with standardized tools and information that helps them to apply for, open and operate their Radisson Hotel Group properties with greater ease.

As part of the project, Accenture helped develop “Community by Radisson Hotel Group,” an owner / management facing website that provides a more personalized, cross-functional approach to improve the owner and franchisee experience. Built on Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Community Cloud, the solution helps owners and franchisees to easily and consistently onboard hotels, maintain brand standards, and respond to sales opportunities. For Radisson Hotel Group team members, the platform digitizes internal processes to lower operational costs, helps rapidly close deals for new or renewed properties, and interfaces with owners, franchisees, and hotel sales customers more consistently for a better experience and connection with their corporate contacts.

“With Accenture’s help, we’ve developed a solution that consolidates the franchise-owner touchpoints into a single portal that provides standardized processes for operational effectiveness,” said Aly El-Bassuni, Radisson Hotel Group senior vice president of Franchise Operations, Americas. “The single-platform solution gives our franchisees the ability to analyze, consolidate and segment system data to personalize the right experience at the right time, enhancing their decision-making capabilities and enabling them to respond more quickly to ever-changing guest expectations.”

Michael Schmaltz, Accenture managing director for Products Technology Consulting said, “Radisson Hotel Group understands that in today’s digitally disruptive environment, the needs and expectations of owners and franchisees are evolving constantly. The Salesforce-based integrated solution we’ve developed for Radisson Hotel Group will enable our stakeholders to take advantage of existing data assets for improved efficiency and performance, and greater franchise owner satisfaction.”

